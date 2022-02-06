Rev. MIke Ruffin: Angels are more than messengers

What do angels do? Hebrews 1:14 clearly states that “all angels are ministering spirits sent to serve those who will inherit salvation.” So even though their heavenly function seems to be to worship and praise God (Isaiah 6), their earthly mission is quite different. They are often messengers who reveal God’s will to men. (Acts 7:53) However, they have on occasion served as guides pointing the way to Jesus. (John 20:13-15) They also help God to answer prayer (Acts 12:1-7), care for believers at the moment of death (Luke 16:22), serve as a source of strength and encouragement (Acts 27:23-25), deliver believers out of danger (Acts 5), and provide for physical needs (Genesis 21:17-20). The truth is angels were created by God to carry out his will. So they are capable of doing anything that God has purposed for them.