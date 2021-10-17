 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Choose candidates based on more than yard signs
0 Comments

LETTER: Choose candidates based on more than yard signs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor

Got an opinion or just want to point out something good or bad in our community? Send us a letter. Email to mplemmons@independenttribune.com or jstamey@independenttribune.com

Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.

With growth comes challenges that require strong leadership and sound vision to capitalize on the momentum we now have. I have done my research and give you the reasons I choose the following. Each team member lends their individual skills to the Kannapolis vision:

Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell.

They have a platform that will focus on the following areas if elected:

1) Community

2) Education

3) Housing

4) Business Development

5) Youth Empowerment

6) Low tax system

Watch during the campaign as they tell what they want to accomplish under each category.

I would ask you to vote for these three for City Council. Electing these would be the first step toward a great vision for our city. Let’s make a difference!

Roger Haas

Kannapolis

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts