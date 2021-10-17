LETTER: Choose candidates based on more than yard signs

Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.

With growth comes challenges that require strong leadership and sound vision to capitalize on the momentum we now have. I have done my research and give you the reasons I choose the following. Each team member lends their individual skills to the Kannapolis vision:

Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell.

They have a platform that will focus on the following areas if elected:

1) Community

2) Education

3) Housing

4) Business Development

5) Youth Empowerment

6) Low tax system

Watch during the campaign as they tell what they want to accomplish under each category.