LETTER: Choose candidates based on more than yard signs

Usually around this time of the year, I begin getting questions about who would be the best choice for Kannapolis City Council. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on a yard sign. I hope our citizens will NOT vote based on simple interactions with any candidate. I really hope you do your research and vote on what’s BEST for our community as a whole.
With growth comes challenges that require strong leadership and sound vision to capitalize on the momentum we now have. I have done my research and give you the reasons I choose the following. Each team member lends their individual skills to the Kannapolis vision:
Jeanne Dixon, Dr. James Litaker and Van Rowell.
They have a platform that will focus on the following areas if elected:
1) Community
2) Education
3) Housing
4) Business Development
5) Youth Empowerment
6) Low tax system
Watch during the campaign as they tell what they want to accomplish under each category.
I would ask you to vote for these three for City Council. Electing these would be the first step toward a great vision for our city. Let’s make a difference!