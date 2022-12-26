LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Reading must begin at home; political extremist the real danger

Editor's Note Previous articles, such as those referenced in these letters, can be found online at https://independenttribune.com/opinion If you have a letter to the editor, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Reading must begin at home and should be fun

Editor,

Recently the Independent Tribune had two side by side articles, one by Sofia Gonzales, an inner City Teacher in Chicago and another by Tom Campbell regarding reading proficiency.

One discussed the severe challenges and successes/failures in our inner City Schools and Tom Campbell’s about how we are failing our Kids by not teaching them to read. For the first time, I mostly agreed with Campbell until it got to the part of “throwing more Money” at it.

Money isn’t the problem but the other issues he pointed out are. Learning to read begins at home, teaching Kids the alphabet and how those letters combine to form words should happen before the kid begins school - teaching that reading is fun by the selection of material instead of a chore.

Parents have a major part in this but also the programs we use in classrooms suddenly aren’t working. Suddenly may not be the right word but not many decades have passed since the problem exacerbated itself.

Why are we experimenting and tinkering with the learning process when there has always been a tried and true method? For one, get the federal government out of this, the Department of Education begun under Carter has grown exponentially, cost us trillions of taxpayer dollars and has not improved any test scores or had a positive effect on the dropout rate.

The definition of Insanity is continuing to do the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Throwing billions of dollars away certainly hasn’t worked. The basics that worked before will work again and it doesn’t cost more to do what we already know how to do.

We must find a way to get parents more involved, especially in our inner cities so kids are more prepared when they begin school. That doesn’t cost more, keeping kids back that can’t read doesn’t cost more, getting back to basics doesn’t cost more, phonics doesn’t cost more.

Hiring better teachers and using better materials may cost a little more but not really a lot. Better allocation of funds, instead of growing administration, use that money for teacher pay and classroom materials.

We don’t need more management and the administrative costs have gotten to the point according to national statistics of using the vast majority of our education dollars. How’s that working out for you?

Grant Rader

Kannapolis

Political extremist, not Twitter a danger to democracy

Editor,

The column by Larry Cothren in Sunday's paper is stunning in its hypocrisy. He implies the FBI and other government employees conspired to suppress information about Hunter Biden's laptop from being published on Twitter for political gain, and says that is much worse than the invasion of the capital on January 6. He is in agreement with the two egotistical billionaires Trump and Musk.

To begin with, the Russian attempts to influence the press in the 2016 election gave Twitter reason to be skeptical. None of the government individuals who signed a letter questioning the veracity of the laptop told Twitter they had to suppress the news. Also, does Larry complain when Fox News edits its content to show right wing bias? If not then he should not complain about Twitter. He did not write a column of complaint when the director of the FBI released comments on Hillary Clinton's emails just before the election which swayed votes to Trump and possibly caused him to win.

Hunter Biden's laptop has become the new obsession with right wingers as were Hillary's emails or Benghazi, neither of which investigations came to anything. As of yet the "Biden crime family" has yet to be indicted or charged with a crime unlike ex-President Trump whose company has been proven to have dodged taxes, and who personally has been referred to the Justice Department on four criminal charges by the House for his treasonous activities and anti-election fraud.

Political extremism on either side, not Twitter, is the chief danger to our democracy.

Vincent Keipper

Concord