Letters to the editor: 'Woke jokes' and irrational fear of armed sheriff in church

The woke jokes in Hollywood and Democrat politics continue to entertain us with their pathetic attempts at being real.

Former NY governor, Andrew Cuomo, was given an Emmy for his regular COVID responses and updates even as he lied about the reported numbers. It was taken back the same day he resigned from office when he could no longer cover his sexual abuse claims from several women including staff members.

Will Smith was given a Best Actor Oscar after he slapped Chris Rock on stage then hurled abusive and foul language at him on national television. The Academy banned him for 10 years from attending their annual ceremony that no one watches and only is attended by their own for self-serving awards. Any organization with any decency and honor would have immediately revoked his award once his name was announced as the winner.

Then again, these two cultures have no ethics or decency.

Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

I take issue with Ms. Lanier Scott Isom of the Los Angeles Times whose article appeared in the Wednesday, March 16, 2022 issue of the Independent Tribune. I pity this lady. She went into a self-imposed and irrational state of fear and dread when a sheriff armed with a pistol sat beside her in church. She immediately "awfulized" the situation. Her mind was pre-conditioned to assume the worst case possible: a mass murderer ready to shoot the whole church congregation.

She writes, "as the man with the gun sings along with the congregation, I can only envision our massacred bodies.............". Forget attempting good southern manners, ma'am. What you need is some good southern common sense. The armed man entered church quietly wearing a uniform, closed the door softly and politely asked if he could sit next to you at the church service. He then participated in the church service. Get real!

Please learn how to use some discretion in a matter like this. I have some suggestions. I arrive at these suggestions after speaking at numerous churches, mostly United Methodist, over the past 45 years. More and more of those churches have designated members armed with pistols and sitting in the four corners of the congregation. They are proud of the fact they will defend each other. Are these men of God ...... ABSOLUTELY! Are these men who will be pushed around by a crazed mass shooter. ..... ABSOLUTELY NOT!

My suggestions:

1. Quit assuming the greatest possible danger. Quite frankly, churches are getting safer. More and more employ sophisticated security systems and trained guards. They are one of the least likely places to be shot up. Remember to read the rest of the story about any shooting. An armed citizen stopped the killer at the 2017 church attack. I would love for that armed citizen to sit beside me in church. Very sick people will go to a church assuming that the members are unarmed and it will be easy to kill them. As more churches arm up and defend themselves, shooters will learn the hard way to go elsewhere. That word will get around.

2. Attend another church where the clergy isn't as paranoid as you are.

3. Attend a church where the people are willing to take responsibility for defending themselves in a world that has always been dangerous.

4. Join the local gun club/target shoot club. You will be around some extremely good people who enjoy using guns for proper purposes.

Remember that these shooters are sick people. They are not crazy. Sick people know to go where groups of people will be unarmed. A crazy person is just as likely to attack a police station or marine corps base. Sick people know better than to attack where there are lots of good men carrying lots of good guns.

5. Hire a surrogate father/authority figure to teach you some realistic attitudes towards firearms. I wish my father was still alive. He would teach you, as he taught me, to exercise proper respect for guns. A firearm is just one more implement in the toolbox of a mature adult. I learned that a firearm is like an ax, a chainsaw, a tractor or a pickup truck. All those items can kill. All demand your respect when being used. All of them, when used properly, are wonderful tools.

Finally, please get to a psychologist and help yourself gain control of your paranoia. Learn to look around you at the millions and millions of good people who carry guns and will be quick to defend you. Quit looking at the small sliver of dangerous society with their sick little lives Be thankful for all those good people with guns who will protect you against the handful of bad ones with guns.

Steve Medlin

Concord