Top Story Spotlight HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Young Cox Mill team ready for challenge under Hurlocker Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune Aug 20, 2026 Aug 20, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Charger QB Carter Casteel threw for more than 1,700 yards last season and should complement the running attack. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Andrew Phillips Special to the Independent Tribune New Cox Mill head football coach Wes Hurlocker could be forgiven if he were to say his team wasn’t really ready to compete this year. The team is young and inexperienced. So is the coach.kAm%9:D :D wFC=@4<6C’D 7:CDE 9625 4@249:?8 8:8[ 27E6C D6CG:?8 2D r6?EC2= r232CCFD’ @776?D:G6 4@@C5:?2E@C =2DE D62D@?] w6 H2D?’E 9:C65 F?E:= yF?6[ H9:49 82G6 9:> 2 =2E6 DE2CE @? @77D62D@? H@C<@FED] qFE 8:G:?8 FA :D ?@E E96 r92C86CDV DEJ=6[ ?@C :D :E wFC=@4<6C’D]k^AmkAm“(6’G6 8@E 2 ?6H @776?D6[ 2 ?6H 5676?D6] x 5@?’E <?@H E96D6 <:5D H6== 6?@F89 J6E E@ <?@H 9@H H6== E96J’C6 8@:?8 E@ 7:89E] (6’G6 8@E 2 =@E E@ 7:I[ 3FE H6 8@E E@ ;FDE =6E E96> A=2J 32==[” wFC=@4<6C D2:5]k^Am The Chargers are led by first-year head coach Wes Hurlocker. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune kAm%92E ?6G6C\D2J\5:6 2EE:EF56 D9@F=5 D6CG6 E96 r92C86CD H6== 2D E96J ?2G:82E6 E96 7:CDE A2CE @7 E96 D62D@?] r@249 wFC=@4<6C D2JD 96 6IA64E65 E96 7:CDE 7:G6 82>6D @C D@ H@F=5 36 DA6?E 86EE:?8 E@ <?@H E96 A=2J6CD 2?5 96=A:?8 E96> 364@>6 72>:=:2C H:E9 9:D DJDE6>D] x?DE625[ 96 D2JD E96J’G6 2=C625J D9@H? 9:> H92E 96 ?665D E@ D66]k^Am People are also reading… Cabarrus, Kannapolis among school districts breaking a rarely enforced state law UPDATE: Kannapolis police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting Music and dancing highlight Swanee Theatre late summer, fall lineup Rooftop restaurant, cocktail lounge coming to downtown Concord Novant gains permission to open Lincoln hospital; Atrium, Novant gain Cabarrus beds Robin Sage exercise begins across region including Cabarrus Friday Five: Ride, run, rant and eat some of my favorite things Audi was going 132 mph on I-85 when it killed a Kannapolis teen, NC troopers say The District Exchange fully occupied, 17 businesses set to celebrate Cream of Cabarrus - Jay M. Robinson picked to repeat CORRECTION - Photo not the right person Mustang Week finds new home at the Speedway, bringing world's largest Mustang gathering to Cabarrus Who's playing? Check out the week by week Cabarrus football schedules High expectations for the Wonders heading to 2026 season Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' kAm“%96J’C6 ?@E H:==:?8 E@ =2J 5@H?] x H2D E9:?<:?8 E92E H6’5 36 H96C6 H6 2C6 ?@H :? 82>6 7:G6 @C D:I] x 42? 7:I >:DE2<6D] qFE E96J’C6 ?@E H:==:?8 E@ =2J 5@H?] x 8@E 2 =@E @7 7:89E6CD[” wFC=@4<6C D2:5]k^Amk9am%96 r92C86CD @776?D6k^9am kAm~? @776?D6[ E96 r92C86CD H:== =@@< E@ 4@?EC@= E96 32== 2?5 4=@4<] %96J’== CF? D@>6 >:D5:C64E:@? A=2JD[ 3FE 2=D@ H2?E E@ A@F?5 E96 32== 5@H? E96:C @AA@?6?ED’ E9C@2ED]k^Am The Cox Mill Chargers want to be a run-first, ball control team. Andrew Phillips, Special to the Independent Tribune kAm~?46 E96 @AA@?6?ED 2C6 D@=5 @? 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High expectations for the Wonders heading to 2026 season A.L. Brown coaches, fans and players know that just winning more than losing is not enough. The Wonders aim for championships. Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' Central Cabarrus Coach Donnie Kiefer's hard-nose approach to football - "I'm not interested in mediocrity." Jay M. Robinson getting a lot of preseason attention It probably isn’t a surprise that Hough and Providence Day sit atop the preseason Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll. Both teams are nationally … Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Watch NC State head coach Justin Gainey discuss playing in Greensboro Watch Michael Malone discuss UNC vs. NC State in Greensboro Watch Michael Malone discuss UNC vs. NC State in Greensboro Roger Goodell Confirms Plans for Overseas Expansion Roger Goodell Confirms Plans for Overseas Expansion How the WNBA got sucked into America’s culture war How the WNBA got sucked into America’s culture war