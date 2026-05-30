May 30, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 1 of 2 Jean Kadela and Melissa Stevens have played mother and daughter before ... but not like this. They are in "Everything In Between" by John Mabey and directed by Jonathan M. Ewart. OLD COURTHOUSE THEATRE Related to this story Most Popular Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state A 43-year-old man was arrested in Port Angeles, Washington for the Sundrop murders in Concord. Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders CONCORD — Nearly 18 years after two people were shot and killed during a robbery at the Sun Drop Bottling Company in Concord, police say they … Friday Five: Luxury apartments, skyrocketing home prices, shagging a restaurant and summer kids program Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: A 7-story apartment/mixed-use building in Kannapolis is preleasing; Concord home prices have more than d… Daniel Suarez wins emotional, rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600 CONCORD — At the drivers’ meeting before Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition Elton… Sun Drop murders suspect contacted by police nearly 300 times in last 15 years PORT ANGELES, Washington — The Port Angeles man who is the prime suspect in a North Carolina cold case has been contacted by Port Angeles poli…