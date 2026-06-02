Jun 2, 2026 13 hrs ago 0 Rowan-Cabarrus students excelled at the FBLA-Collegiate State Leadership Conference. AARON TALLMAN, ROWAN-CABARRUS COMMUNITY COLLEGE Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Luxury apartments, skyrocketing home prices, shagging a restaurant and summer kids program Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: A 7-story apartment/mixed-use building in Kannapolis is preleasing; Concord home prices have more than d… Arrest made in Sundrop murders case - suspect in Washington state A 43-year-old man was arrested in Port Angeles, Washington for the Sundrop murders in Concord. Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories More than two dozen years after Hartsell Middle School closed its doors, former teachers and staff members gathered May 16 to reconnect, remin… Nearly 18 years later, arrest made in Concord’s Sun Drop murders CONCORD — Nearly 18 years after two people were shot and killed during a robbery at the Sun Drop Bottling Company in Concord, police say they … Charlotte teen charged in Concord homicide, police say CONCORD — A 17-year-old Charlotte resident has been charged with murder after a shooting early Monday in Concord left a man dead and a teenage…