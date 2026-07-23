Jul 23, 2026 28 mins ago 0 The smoke stack on the Catawba College campus in Salisbury. CATAWBA COLLEGE Related to this story Most Popular Friday Five: Caldwell Park and Rogers Lake Road bridge open Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: Marvin Caldwell Park opens; the Rogers Lake Road bridge is open in Kannapolis; and more. Rowan-Cabarrus launches one-year plumbing certificate program Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will add a new Plumbing Certificate program to its skilled trades offerings beginning in fall 2026, giving st… Cabarrus gets first case of cyclosporiasis, officials urge precautions Cabarrus Health Alliance is investigating the county's first reported case of cyclosporiasis this year, though health officials say they do no… Atrium’s WakeMed acquisition faces new hurdle after State Health Plan decision "The recent decision by the State Health Plan to declare Atrium a non-preferred provider ... raises further doubt about the value of this deal… Public hearing Tuesday on up to $400 million in Cabarrus education bonds If voters approve the bonds, the county says the earliest any tax rate increase associated with the debt would be reflected would be in the FY…