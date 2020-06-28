Here is a message from Pet of the Week, Jasper:
“Hey, new friends! My name is Jasper. I am 5 years old, and I love people so much. I wouldn’t make a good guard dog because I make friends with everyone. I am house-trained, crate-trained, and on heartworm prevention.
“My foster mom took me to the vet to get neutered and all my shots and my microchip. She says I am ready to meet my forever family now. I love to snuggle, go on walks and runs. I need a home where I am the only animal. You see, before I came to the rescue, I had to fight for food and for everything just to stay alive. Because of that, I don’t do well sharing a house with other animals.
“I am OK to go on walks and hikes, though. I just need to be the only animal in my family’s home. I know how to walk well on a leash and I know how to sit, lie down, and catch treats if you throw them.”
If you are interested in adopting any of the pets in the program, visit the rescue’s website to fill out an online application.
The rescue is also actively searching for foster homes to provide a caring environment for pets in need in the community.
You can find more information and the foster home application at https://halfwayhouseanimalrescue.rescuegroups.org.