Ella Smith wins Miss North Carolina for National American

Ella Smith, an 11th-grade student at West Cabarrus High School and daughter of Nathan and Tamsey Smith of Concord, has earned the title of 2020 National American Miss North Carolina through her successfully scored events.

She will be attending the national pageant to be held in Orlando, Florida, during Thanksgiving week, representing North Carolina in the Junior Teen Division, where she will have the opportunity to win a share of over $500,000 in cash and prizes.

The National American Miss pageants are dedicated to celebrating America’s greatness and encouraging its future leaders. Each year, the National American Miss pageants award $1.5 million in cash, scholarships and prizes to recognize and assist the development of young women nationwide. National American Miss is dedicated to developing the success of young women across the nation with a program that is designed to be age-appropriate and family-oriented. Pageants are held in each state for girls ages 4 to 20 in six age divisions.