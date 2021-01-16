‘A dream come true’: Hard work’s helping Concord’s Nasirildeen bring childhood NFL goals to fruition

Of course, he came back in the Seminoles final two games, against N.C. State and Duke, and he looked every bit the star he is.

It was all a dream

You have to really know Nasirildeen to realize why he never considered not playing.

You see, one of the common misunderstandings about Nasirildeen is that he had such natural talent that he didn’t have to work as hard as everybody else. I like to call it “The Julius Peppers Effect.” I mean, he made it look that easy when he was out there against normal teenagers when he was at Concord.

And while he admits God blessed him with something special, he never had any plans of seeing it go to waste. And so he worked. He knew long ago that he wanted to go pro in something, and he learned early on that combining hard work with that special something that God gave him was going to separate him even further from the pack.

It did.

What you saw on Friday nights was always the culmination of hard work during the other days of the week. He might get five dunks or two interceptions one night and then be up with former Spider teammates Justin Nicholson and P.J. Hall running sprints on a Saturday morning.