‘A dream come true’: Hard work’s helping Concord’s Nasirildeen bring childhood NFL goals to fruition

CONCORD – Hamsah Nasirildeen was just 18 years old.
Like most of the players on the field that day, he was highly rated – he’d gotten four stars from most recruiting outlets, in fact – but he was still a true freshman defensive back at Florida State, getting most of his playing time on special teams.
And here Nasirildeen was, in just his third home game in massive Doak Campbell Stadium. He’d made the monumental leap from a small town in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, to big-time college football, and he knew he belonged.
And then, here comes Lamar Jackson, the standout Louisville quarterback, trotting onto the field in all his wonder.
Nasirildeen got to see up close that day what a bona fide future NFL star looks like, acts like, plays like as Jackson thrilled and killed during a win over the Seminoles.
“Just watching Lamar Jackson from the sideline … oh, I have to give it to him,” Nasirildeen recalled about the future Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Ravens quarterback.
“It was just the way he played the game; he made it look easy. He played at a different speed than college football. It was … impressive.”
But seeing Jackson that day was something that would stay with Nasirildeen forever, and he was determined to get to that level someday.
And now, four years later, it is here: He, too, is about to become a pro.
Last month, Nasirildeen announced he would bypass staying another year at Florida State – he could have applied for a medical redshirt – to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
And just as Jackson, last year’s NFL Most Valuable Player, hasn’t been average since he entered the league, pro scouts don’t expect Nasirildeen to be a run-of-the-mill player when he gets there, either.
According to most NFL mock drafts, Nasirildeen is listed as a first- or second-rounder. And the second-round predictions have come only because of the serious knee injury he suffered last year, which caused him to miss most of the recent college football season.
Otherwise, Nasirildeen would easily be considered one of the top safeties available in the draft.
He has just about everything.
He’s a shade below 6 feet, 5 inches, and he’s a solid 220-pounder who loves – I mean loves – physical play. In fact, hard hits were his calling card when he starred at Concord High before graduating in 2017, which is why famous college coaches, from Nick Saban (Alabama) to Jim Harbaugh (Michigan), courted him with passion. Ironically, it was another Spiders legend – star running back Jay Graham – who recruited him to Tallahassee, Florida, to play for Jimbo Fisher at Florida State before they left for Texas A&M after Nasirildeen’s freshman year.
And coming from a high school that’s produced its fair share of star football players, Nasirildeen went to the Atlantic Coast Conference and proved why he’s one of the best athletes to ever emerge from Cabarrus County.
Maybe forever ever.
All-around athlete
The kid excelled at everything he did.
During my 30-year career, I’ve had the opportunity to see and write about a lot of stars in high school, including the great Allen Iverson. I would rank Nasirildeen somewhere right behind Iverson, a Basketball Hall of Famer, when it comes to being great in multiple sports.
Seriously.
As most of us in Cabarrus County know, Nasirildeen was recruited to play Division I basketball as well as football. He scored 1,000 points for the Spiders, and he loved hoops so much that he skipped graduating in January and enrolling in college early, like most top-tier football recruits, just so he could hit the hardwood as a senior.
He was almost as impressive on the basketball court as he was on the football field. He jumped over people for dunks, he was faster than just about everybody else, and he lived for the big moment.
But football won out in the end, and that was a smart move.
On the basketball court, 6-5 is about average size, and at the big-time college level, it’s closer to being small. But on the football field, 6-5 is a commodity. And when you combine that with the other traits Nasirildeen possesses, now you’re cooking with chicken and grease in a deep iron skillet while competing on “Survivor.”
You’re going to win.
And when he took those four stars of his to Florida State in the summer of 2017, he didn’t head south to rest on his laurels; he went to go on to the highest level possible, which is the NFL.
For his Seminole career, Nasirildeen finished with 234 total tackles. He was a second-team All-ACC selection last season after recording 101 total tackles. He totaled four interceptions and three forced fumbles during parts of a four-year career.
According to Seminoles.com, Nasirildeen was the first FSU player since 1990 to record multiple games with 17 or more tackles in a season.
In what turned out to be his final game in a Florida State uniform, Nasirildeen was in on nine tackles and had an interception in a 56-35 victory over Duke.
Job well done.
But his sterling career didn’t come without its hardships.
Nov. 30, 2019
It was the final game of the regular season, a contest taking place in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at the University of Florida – a major FSU rival.
Nasirildeen was feeling good. Really good. It hadn’t been a great season, not by Seminoles standards, but he was seventh in the ACC in tackles, and he was in the conversation for being the best safety in college football.
That season alone, he had those 101 tackles with three pass breakups, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, a sack and a touchdown.
Freakish, first-round numbers.
But in this sport, it only takes one play. One. And this was a bad one for Nasirildeen.
He tore his anterior cruciate ligament.
He was hurt, not just physically; he was aching emotionally, too, like never before.
But classy as ever, Nasirildeen inspired Seminoles fans by doing the team’s famed chop as he was carted off the field, and they roared in support.
“Coming into the last game of the season, I felt like I was having a good year,” Nasirildeen recalled. “I probably was thinking about leaving, honestly. And I got hurt. And it’s been a fight to get back to where I am now.
“It sucks when something like that happens, but you’ve just got to find the good in everything and keep your head up.”
His road to recovery had more painful moments. Hours of excruciating rehab. Sitting and watching his FSU teammates work out. It was mostly the small steps he had to take just to get back to performing normal tasks that bothered him the most.
“To be able to do things that seem natural, and then it gets taken away from you, and you have to fight and work to do simple things you took for granted, once you get it back, you feel blessed to be able to do everything,” Nasirildeen said.
During this past season, more mental struggles came. Nasirildeen felt he was finally healed. He felt ready to play. But come game day, he wasn’t cleared, so he was relegated to watching again.
For an athlete like Nasirildeen, it was pure agony, wondering if he was going to get to play each week, only to be told no.
“Just not being able to play is tough, knowing you want to be out there,” he said. “But it just gives you more motivation going through your rehab.”
I asked Nasirildeen the question so many top college players faced this year, whether it was related to the coronavirus or simply protecting his draft position: Did he ever consider not playing this year?
I could barely get out the question.
“Nah, I can’t do that,” he said quickly. “I came back so I could play some football and get better. That was my goal, that’s what I wanted to do. So I had to do it.”
Of course, he came back in the Seminoles final two games, against N.C. State and Duke, and he looked every bit the star he is.
It was all a dream
You have to really know Nasirildeen to realize why he never considered not playing.
You see, one of the common misunderstandings about Nasirildeen is that he had such natural talent that he didn’t have to work as hard as everybody else. I like to call it “The Julius Peppers Effect.” I mean, he made it look that easy when he was out there against normal teenagers when he was at Concord.
And while he admits God blessed him with something special, he never had any plans of seeing it go to waste. And so he worked. He knew long ago that he wanted to go pro in something, and he learned early on that combining hard work with that special something that God gave him was going to separate him even further from the pack.
It did.
What you saw on Friday nights was always the culmination of hard work during the other days of the week. He might get five dunks or two interceptions one night and then be up with former Spider teammates Justin Nicholson and P.J. Hall running sprints on a Saturday morning.
Even while he was at FSU, when he came home for breaks, he wasn’t really on break. Current Spiders football coach Marty Paxton talked frequently about how Nasirildeen would call him up and ask to get in the Concord weight room.
Of course, Paxton obliged. With pride.
“I love to use to the school weight room because it just gives you a good feeling to be back in the weight room you started in,” Nasirildeen said.
Basically, he added, it just takes good, old sweat equity to get to the top.
“It’s just a lifestyle,” Nasirildeen explained. “You’ve just got to be consistent with it. You have to realize that you’ve got to approach everything with a certain mindset. You have to be the best you can be. And once you start approaching things like that, it starts to get easier because it doesn’t seem like everything you do is a hard workout or something; it’s just something you have to do, and you’ve got to do your best.
“I try to keep a good mindset when I’m doing things. I don’t want to feel like I’m being forced to do anything. I try to make it feel like everything I do, I want to do. I make it a choice to do it to the best of my abilities.”
Are you listening, aspiring athletes?
And so with FSU’s final games completed last month, Nasirildeen declared for the draft. Just about everyone agrees he’s ready for the big time, to take his place chasing down and hitting guys like Lamar Jackson.
“Just everything I’ve been through over the course of this time I’ve been in college made me make my decision,” he said. “I just feel like I’ve matured mentally and emotionally enough on the field, so I’m ready for the next step.
“(Playing at FSU) wasn’t everything I thought it would be. I came in thinking I’m going to be winning national championships and ACC championships while I was playing. But I definitely got what I expected out of college, as far as the amount of adversity and a lot of other things I had to overcome while I was there.”
Nasirildeen is in a good position. He has signed with an agent, Tory Dandy, co-head and managing partner of Creative Arts Agency, the world’s largest football player agency. Dandy and CAA has clients such as Sammy Watkins (Kansas City Chiefs), A.J. Brown (Tennessee Titans), Shaq Lawson (Miami Dolphins) and Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
Now, Nasirildeen takes his place alongside them.
He’s currently working out at EXOS Athletes’ Performance Institute in Pensacola, Florida, where many other NFL players train during the offseason.
He’ll train there until playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 30, and then it’s back to EXOS to train more and prepare for the NFL Combine, if it takes place, since COVID-19 still determines all these days.
Nasirildeen said he doesn’t care where he is drafted. He plans on proving himself, just like he did in college, when he gets to his pro destination.
Nasirildeen turned 22 years old today. He’s a full-grown man who still has the ability to thrill us like he did when he was a uber-talented high school kid whose biggest challenges were figuring out what he was going to wear the next day.
Soon, he’ll be getting paid a king’s ransom to play a boy’s game. And he’ll never, ever take that for granted. He knows what it took to get in this position: talent, tireless work, pain, triumph.
“It’s a dream come true,” Nasirildeen said. “That’s all I can really say about it: It’s just a dream come true. For something you’ve been working for for a long time, something that seemed impossible, for it to be so close, it’s just a dream come true.”
Lamar Jackson, as well as other NFL quarterbacks and receivers, you’d better get ready for the hungry kid from Cabarrus County.
He’s been watching you since he was a teenager, and he’s coming for you.