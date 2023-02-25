CONCORD – Tough as they were, Frank Cantadore II is thankful for the trials.

It might sound crazy to some folks, but for the 11th-year Concord Academy boys basketball coach, there is solace in them.

After all, they’ve built character, made the Eagles who they are.

And right now, they are a team that’s on the precipice of repeating as state champions.

On Saturday, Concord Academy will travel to Lewisville’s Forsyth County Day School to take on powerful Greensboro Day for the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 3A title. The ball gets tossed in the air at midcourt at 5 p.m.

This will be the sixth time a Cantadore-led team has reached the championship game, but goodness knows this one was one of the most trying.

Not because the Eagles weren’t a good team; many people expected them to compete for another crown.

But despite the Eagles’ immense collection of talent, there were so many distractions, so many opportunities for them to get off track.

There was the night they came up short in a game that drew statewide and regional attention, a loss to nationally ranked Carmel Christian.

There was the game about two weeks later when much of Cabarrus County turned out to see one of the best private-school teams in the state, the Eagles, take on the best public-school in the state, Central Cabarrus. The Eagles lost by double digits.

There were the two close losses to Gaston Christian, which kept the Eagles from winning the outright title in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Plus, there was the injury that caused the only starter from last year’s championship squad, Winthrop signee Noah Van Bibber, to miss half the season.

Other injuries have followed, with the most recent being 6-foot-10 Eagles center Petar Asceric having to sit out because of a concussion.

Yet here they are, still standing, with a 31-6 record and sitting 32 minutes away from experiencing that championship ecstasy again.

And it’s primarily because they found the wherewithal to work their way through trials.

“These guys have won some big games and battled through adversity,” Cantadore said. “We’ve dealt with a number of injuries. We lost Noah for half the year. We haven’t had the big man, Petar Asceric, for the last two games, and we probably won’t have him Saturday.

“We’ve battled through so much, and I think the reason we’ve been able to deal with it is these guys’ toughness. We’ve had guys coming off the bench just being prepared for the moment, we’ve had guys who weren’t necessarily the all-conference guys or scoring that much and have come in the big moments of the game and are able to get rebounds and make defensive stops. The depth of the team and the senior leadership is amazing.”

Overall, Cantadore is going for his fourth state title, having led the Eagles to the trophy in 2015, 2020 and 2022.

This year’s Concord Academy roster has its share of college recruits, and Cantadore has done a masterful job of allowing them to showcase their immense skills while working within the framework of a team.

Take your pick:

There’s junior point guard JJ Moore, regarded by one outlet as the eighth-ranked player at his position in the Class of 2024. Just last month, Moore, a transfer who’s played at two other schools, registered a triple-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

“JJ has done a great job of turning himself into more of a point guard,” Cantadore said. “He was kind of an elite scorer at the other schools, but what we’ve asked him to do is be more of a point guard and run the offense. I think he’s got a lot better players around him than any other team he’s ever had. He’s really bought into that.”

One of those players is Avion Pinner, a lean senior forward who has scholarship offers from LSU, East Carolina, Florida International and Radford. The 6-foot-8 Pinner, who transferred from the Burlington School, leads the Eagles in scoring (15.7 points) and rebounding (7.7 boards).

“He gives us the energy, the length,” Cantadore said of Pinner. “He’s a Swiss Army Knife out there. He just does a lot of little things and a lot of big things for us. He plays above the rim, and he can step out and hit 3’s.”

Van Bibber, a 6-5 guard, bring his smooth jumper and tough defense to the mix. And another shooter, sophomore Jake Benham, is the younger brother of former Concord Academy star Trae Benham, now at Lipscomb University. Jake has inherited the family gene for long-range shooting.

Senior guard Isaiah Tate is another transfer who has come in and been an asset to the Eagles with his scoring and defense.

And then there are two Cabarrus-bred Eagles who transferred in from Concord High School a few years ago, seniors Magnus Swinger and Carson Cooke.

Swinger has normally come off the bench but has moved into a starting role with the absence of Asceric. The 6-5 Swinger is a dedicated rebounder and team-oriented player who’s also talented enough to have earned an opportunity to play at Guilford College.

“He’s a guy who gives us a lot of little things that don’t show up in the stat book,” Cantadore said of Swinger.

Cooke is a wiry guard who keeps teams’ defenses honest with his jumper. Cooke’s one of those players who prompts opponents to yell “Shooter!” the moment he steps on the court.

“Carson comes in off the bench hitting 3’s, and he’s vocal, and he’s really smart,” Cantadore said. “He really knows the game. When he’s done, he can come back and coach with me any time.”

Swinger and Cooke both saw action in last year’s state title game.

Another integral piece is 6-7 Sergej Cvetkovic, who helps fell in in the post.

“I think our depth is what has helped us get here,” Cantadore said.

How will the Eagles fair against Greensboro Day (29-5), the champion of the Triad Conference?

Can Saturday be any tougher than what they’ve fought through this season?

One thing’s for sure: It hasn’t always been pretty, but the Eagles have got experience beating the odds.

“We do have six losses, and some of those games we’d like to have back,” Cantadore said. “But all those losses kind of helped get us here. That’s why we play the schedule we play. When you get in these playoffs, you don’t want to run up against anything you’ve never seen before.

“And I think these guys are battle-tested.”