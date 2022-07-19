C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: At 28, Seager gives dad ultimate gift -- showing the world he's still his hero

I'm biased, and maybe it’s the man in me. But there aren’t many things more special to me than a son’s relationship with his father.

I don’t mean to disrespect all the hard-working, hard-loving mothers out there, but, hey, history shows they usually receive their just due.

We've all seen it:

A guy scores a touchdown in a football game, runs back to the sideline and sees TV cameras zooming in on him — you already know the first thing he’s yelling: “Hi, Mom!”

At Christmastime, when parents’ presents are doled out by the kids, Mom has stacks of gift cards, perfumes and jewelry. Meanwhile, Dad gets … tube socks.

And one thing’s for certain: You won’t ever catch the kids huddling to figure out what they’re going to get Dad for Valentine’s Day. That’s Mom’s day. What are we doing for HER?

Why do I say all this?

It’s clear that Texas Rangers star shortstop Corey Seager, the former Northwest Cabarrus baseball standout, doesn’t see his father, Jeff, that way.

On Monday night, we got to witness it for the second time in the past six years as Corey put Jeff front and center in one of the biggest moments of his baseball life: the Major League Baseball All-Star Game’s Home Run Derby.

Players who participate in the celebrated event get to pick whoever they want to throw pitches to them. Usually, players go with the person who throws batting practice to them on a daily basis -- a coach or someone associated with their team.

It’s about comfortability and familiarity. After all, these guys are trying to win the label of Home Run King for the Season — and, uh, not to mention a $1 million first-place prize. They want to be in the best possible position.

(Hey, most of these guys might already be multi-jillionaires, but an extra million to play with doesn’t hurt anybody. So I’ve heard.)

But Corey Seager showed there’s something more important to him: his daddy.

When Jeff pitched to Corey in the 2016 Home Run Derby, it, of course, captured the attention of many as a heartwarming story. Here was a small-town kid making his first All-Star Game and Derby appearances, and he was taking his dad along for the ride. There was proper planning, and it worked well for everyone.

Neat.

But when it was announced late last week that Corey had been added to the 2022 All-Star Game and the Derby only because others had backed out, it was a bit different.

Corey had already done his Good-Son Deed of a Lifetime by letting Jeff pitch to him in 2016. He didn’t have to do it again. And considering the suddenness of Corey’s invitation to the Derby this time, it would have been understandable if he had chosen a Rangers coach or, heck, even his big brother Kyle, who’s only 34 and had retired after last season following an 11-year career with the Seattle Mariners.

Nonetheless, just 72 hours before the Derby, Corey called Jeff and asked his dad to pitch to him again.

According to ESPN’s Buster Olney, Jeff, wouldn’t immediately agree to do it. Yes, he had played college baseball at Fairleigh Dickinson, thrown BP to his sons — Kyle, Justin and Corey — when they were young, and made his national debut when he sent pitches Corey’s way at the 2016 Derby. But throwing BP sessions wasn’t a normal part of his everyday life anymore.

At all.

However, after driving the 2 miles from his Kannapolis home to the Northwest Cabarrus campus and getting in a few tosses, Jeff called Corey back and agreed to do it again, according to Olney.

“He has probably thrown the most to me in my life,” Corey told Olney. “You’re doing what makes you the most comfortable.”

It was on to Los Angeles for the Derby and the All-Star Game.

Another national appearance on the mound for Jeff Seager.

Corey started off slowly in his first-round matchup against Julio Rodriguez Monday night. There appeared to be a bit of a timing issue with Corey and Jeff, which is usually trouble in home run-hitting contests.

But then that Seager connection got going, and it was just like they were in those Northwest Cabarrus batting cages again, when it simply was a father tossing pitches to his son. It was as if Corey was that lanky 15-year-old again, and Jeff was a man coming home from a long day’s work to spend quality time with his little boy.

The world was watching, yes, but it was as if it was just the two of them in the solitude of the Northwest stadium on a weeknight.

The balls began to fly off Corey’s bat and far out of Dodger Stadium. One of the blasts soared 451 feet, to the delight of the fans in the stands, who for the previous seven years had screamed Corey’s name as he led the Dodgers back to greatness.

Alas, it wasn’t enough.

Corey’s 24 homers were the second-highest total of all competitors in the first round — but because he fell short to Rodriguez’s ridiculous 32 long balls, he was eliminated from the Derby.

It was eerily similar to 2016, when Corey smashed the third-most homers of the first round (15) but his total was one fewer than his opening-round opponent, Mark Trumbo, keeping him from advancing.

(Sidebar: The Derby needs new rules. No way a guy should finish with such amazing totals in the first round and not move on to the second round. That can’t be right by any measure.)

Anyway, the outcome is really inconsequential. What matters is this: For all the All-Star Game designations and MVP awards Corey has received, you can tell that Jeff is still his hero.

There were plenty of great stories going into Tuesday night's All-Star Game: the remarkable Shohei Ohtani, historic Dodger Stadium and the several first-time All-Star honorees. But the Seagers were the best story going once again.

And just like last time, Corey wouldn’t trade the experience for a million dollars.

“He threw to me in my last one,” Corey told mlb.com writer Rhett Bollinger, “and just that moment we had and how much he enjoyed it, I wanted to be able to do it again. It’s awesome.”

I’m sure Corey’s mom, Jody, doesn’t mind. In fact, I’m sure she enjoyed this. Besides, I’m sure she's had her share of Christmases with stacks of gift cards, perfumes and jewelry.

But this, this right here, was Corey’s way of looking into the TV cameras, for all the world to see once again, and yelling, “Hi, Dad! I love you! Just as much as I love Mom!”