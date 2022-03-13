C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulldogs won their state championship because of The Power to Self-Define

CHAPEL HILL – We won’t play the nobody-thought-they’d-be-here game with the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team.
That would be disingenuous.
The Bulldogs were magnificent all year, and they beat opponents much like Rocky Balboa smacked around those big sides of beef in that meat locker back in his first movie.
As far back as early in the season, many of us in Cabarrus County expected the Bulldogs to be in the Class 2A state championship game Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center, and we knew they were capable of winning. They’re too talented, too selfless, and too driven.
That’s a potent mixture.
What we didn’t expect was … THIS:
● That the Bulldogs would never let No. 1-seeded Farmville Central, which had won three consecutive state titles, hold a lead. Not once.
● That they would out-rebound the athletic Jaguars by a gargantuan amount (46-30).
● That their defense would limit normally high-percentage-shooting Farmville Central – largely because it gets a lot of layups and dunks as a result of its pressure defense – to just a 34 percent night.
● And especially that they would be able to sustain several late, hard-swinging blows from Farmville Central and still walk out of the Dean Dome hoisting the plaque as state champions with a 70-68 victory.
“When (we) expect something, we live up to it,” said Jay M. Robinson junior forward Daevin Hobbs. “It was a really big crowd. The (Jaguars) girls team played (right before the boys game), so they’re going to have more fans than us. We already expected it. So we just came out playing Bulldog basketball.
“We’re used to being underdogs.”
For many of us, the miracle was not THAT the Bulldogs won but HOW they won.
Domination isn’t the word, but the Bulldogs definitely were in command for the majority of the game and, at times, appeared to be on the brink of a runaway win. It was something you don’t often see in a state championship game, especially when the team on the business end is the one with so much prestige.
That said, the Bulldogs (28-3) had the sense that nobody thought they even had a chance of dethroning the Jaguars. And in many ways, that’s all that matters.
For generations, teams have used the us-against-the-world mantra to bring out the best in themselves in their biggest moments, and it’s often been effective.
Former Carolina Panthers’ star receiver Steve Smith Sr., who was undersized and grew up in hard-scrabble South Central Los Angeles, used to frequently talk about how media members and opposing teams’ defenders doubted him.
Except at the time he was discussing those doubts, he had been in the NFL a decade and was clearly known as one of the toughest wide receivers around, not to mention for having some of the greatest hands, most supreme blocking skills and the fleetest feet.
But if that’s what Smith used to continue to motivate himself, to make himself be great every day, then so be it.
And the Bulldogs were great on Saturday. Truly great. Even though they ultimately only won by two points.
And, yes, they felt slighted, too.
As he prepared to leave the post-game press conference Saturday, Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts made it clear he wasn’t done talking. Something was on his heart, and he needed to get it off now that the mission was complete.
“This is the second state championship I’ve won, and we’ve been the underdog, we’ve been on everybody’s radar to lose, and we didn’t,” Batts said. “I want to say that. We were supposed to lose (back in 2016), we were supposed to lose today, and ‘Dang, he won again!’
“Everybody projected us to lose, and I just want to say we appreciate everybody that expected us to lose. It helped us so much. Thank you.”
And then he left the room.
Now while many of us who were familiar with the Bulldogs knew they were good enough to win, yes, I’m sure there were some people who expected the Jaguars to take a fourth straight title.
In some ways, it’s a natural thought process, under the circumstances.
● Again, Farmville Central (27-4) was seeded No. 1; the Bulldogs were seeded sixth.
● Farmville Central had reached the state finals by winning a close game against another team many thought would win it all, Kinston, and the Bulldogs got there by rolling through what some believed was inferior competition, given how Jay M. Robinson won four of its five playoff games by at least 19 points after crushing opponents in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference.
● Finally, many current players on Farmville Central’s team had been a part of previous championship squads, and several Bulldogs hadn’t played in a postseason game at all.
Nonetheless, the Bulldogs went into Saturday’s game, took control, and handled those late runs by the Jaguars with aplomb.
Every time Farmville Central surged and got its supportive fans more animated, the Bulldogs answered in some form, whether it was with a big defensive stop or scoring a timely basket themselves.
How did they manage it?
One word instantly came to Batts’ mind. One that’s often typical of a team when it feels overlooked and underappreciated.
“Heart,” he said. “We wanted it more. We’ve talked about this moment all year, and watching it come to fruition was amazing. I’m so proud of these guys. I love these guys, man.”
And it wasn’t as if the Bulldogs played their best game. The 24 turnovers they committed are uncharacteristic of them, and so was their 54% effort (13-of-24) from the free-throw line.
Imagine if those numbers had been even a little better.
But something was also different for the Bulldogs than most games they’d played this season: They entered having to PROVE they could play with an opponent.
Such circumstances had only really occurred when the Bulldogs faced Class 4A teams this season. And that’s normal. But here they were facing a smaller school – Jay M. Robinson has 870 students, while Farmville has 782 -- and there was at least a small faction of people who felt they might not be able to match up.
It was the perfect opportunity for the Bulldogs to attach those chips to their shoulders and play the game of their lives.
Nearly 4,000 fans in the Dean Dome saw it. More on TV saw it. What’s more, Farmville Central saw it as the Bulldogs came out of the corner swinging and never let up.
Remarkable play was coming from every Bulldog, every single one, who stepped onto Roy Williams Court Saturday.
Jay M. Robinson junior Jermaine Gray, who I’m now going to refer to as “Ice” because he’s so cool and smooth as a ballplayer, knocked down mid-range jump shots and then showed the tenacity to snatch rebounds from bigger guys, finishing with 22 points and nine boards.
Hobbs – and you probably already know I call him “The Mutant” – owned the interior so much with his scoring (16 points) and rebounding (17 boards) that the Jaguars should have paid him rent when they ventured inside.
Jaylan Jackson scored often early but then became the perfect playmaker, finishing with a game-high seven assists.
Zi’Kei Wheeler exhibited toughness (seven rebounds) and touch (14 points), and made two of the Bulldogs’ three 3-pointers.
Simarion Hughes never looked uncomfortable as the primary ball-handler against Farmville Central’s pressure defense and was masterful setting up teammates.
Londen Roseman, only a sophomore, came off the bench and looked like he was playing in his backyard, not in the biggest game of his career, as he scored five straight points as the Jaguars were making a run.
Reserve forward Andrew Jordan had a big follow-up basket during that same vital stretch in the third quarter.
And everybody – EVERYBODY – played defense, or else Batts wasn’t going to let you stay on the floor.
Speaking of Batts, while he was already a highly respected coach, he slid into legendary status right before our eyes by the way he conducted the Bulldogs, strategizing to perfection at all the right times and making sure his players stayed unfulfilled until the final buzzer.
THAT’S why the Bulldogs overcame the odds, self-created or otherwise. And it’s how they used them to their advantage.
“I feel it was the energy and the want-to that we played with,” Hughes, a senior, said was the key to victory. “Every play, it was non-stop. We wanted it more than the other team. This is our last game (for some) of us, so we wanted to go out with the Dub, and we did that.
“I’m just glad to be a state champion.”
Sports are about a lot of things, but one of the biggest is learning how to overcome adversity.
The Bulldogs proved they weren’t going to be defined by the things they couldn’t control: seedings, rankings, any POSSIBLE prognosticators who figured they were facing a team they had no business competing with.