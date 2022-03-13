C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Bulldogs won their state championship because of The Power to Self-Define

Except at the time he was discussing those doubts, he had been in the NFL a decade and was clearly known as one of the toughest wide receivers around, not to mention for having some of the greatest hands, most supreme blocking skills and the fleetest feet.

But if that’s what Smith used to continue to motivate himself, to make himself be great every day, then so be it.

And the Bulldogs were great on Saturday. Truly great. Even though they ultimately only won by two points.

And, yes, they felt slighted, too.

As he prepared to leave the post-game press conference Saturday, Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts made it clear he wasn’t done talking. Something was on his heart, and he needed to get it off now that the mission was complete.

“This is the second state championship I’ve won, and we’ve been the underdog, we’ve been on everybody’s radar to lose, and we didn’t,” Batts said. “I want to say that. We were supposed to lose (back in 2016), we were supposed to lose today, and ‘Dang, he won again!’

“Everybody projected us to lose, and I just want to say we appreciate everybody that expected us to lose. It helped us so much. Thank you.”