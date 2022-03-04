C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: From humble beginnings, Bulldogs ready to bring home title amid the bright lights

“Apex Friendship, I know they’re coach, and he does and amazing job with those guys. They’re always in the playoffs and make deep runs. They had us down 12 in third quarter, and we ended up beating them by six.”

Batts concluded by saying, “At that point, I just knew we had something special going on. I knew we could win it. They’ve been showing it ever since.”

Since then, the Bulldogs’ roster has been rounded out, and they tore through the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A without a loss in league play, including winning the conference tournament. They won most of those games by 30-plus points.

And now, here they are: The Bulldogs have won 11 consecutive games and find themselves as one of only four Class 2A teams remaining.

On Saturday, they will face North Surry in the West Regional finals at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School, and the winner goes on to the Class 2A state title game.

The Bulldogs believe they can be in the last game of the 2021-22 season. They EXPECT to be there.

And it all stems from how they performed back when the lights were not bright, when they were mostly hungry kids trying to take down those supposed-superior teams in dank gyms.