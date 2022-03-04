C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: From humble beginnings, Bulldogs ready to bring home title amid the bright lights

CONCORD – The dream began to take shape in near-empty gyms during the summertime, long before rosters were complete and win-loss records started counting, and definitely well before the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team became the Bulldogs in their current form: a highly ranked squad that many think can win the Class 2A state title.
Back then, as a group of players from the Pitts School Road school was going up against supposed-superior opponents in summer-league games and holding its own, even beating some, Bulldogs head coach Lavar Batts Sr. had an epiphany.
He had seen this before, a team that refused to believe it couldn’t win, no matter the odds. It was the collection of Bulldogs in 2016 that overcame all the way to the Class 3A state title.
And these guys he was watching now?
They had that same DNA.
That championship DNA.
“In the summertime, I knew we had something special,” Batts recalled this week. “We were beating some of the top teams, and (starting senior guard) Jaylan (Jackson) hadn’t transferred in yet, and we had a couple other kids who weren’t there. We went down there with seven or eight guys, and they played amazingly. Fayetteville 71st had kids on their team that were 6 (foot) 10, 6-11, 7-foot, and had us down by 15 at halftime. I remember that game. We just ended up wearing them down, just running, and we ended up beating them by nine.
“Apex Friendship, I know they’re coach, and he does and amazing job with those guys. They’re always in the playoffs and make deep runs. They had us down 12 in third quarter, and we ended up beating them by six.”
Batts concluded by saying, “At that point, I just knew we had something special going on. I knew we could win it. They’ve been showing it ever since.”
Since then, the Bulldogs’ roster has been rounded out, and they tore through the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A without a loss in league play, including winning the conference tournament. They won most of those games by 30-plus points.
And now, here they are: The Bulldogs have won 11 consecutive games and find themselves as one of only four Class 2A teams remaining.
On Saturday, they will face North Surry in the West Regional finals at Greensboro’s Grimsley High School, and the winner goes on to the Class 2A state title game.
The Bulldogs believe they can be in the last game of the 2021-22 season. They EXPECT to be there.
And it all stems from how they performed back when the lights were not bright, when they were mostly hungry kids trying to take down those supposed-superior teams in dank gyms.
“Everybody is loose and ready to go,” Batts said this week after the Bulldogs defeated Monroe, 49-45, Tuesday to advance to the Final Four. “They’re locked in and ready. They’re excited. This has been our goal from the beginning. These guys felt we were good all year, and I told them we were, too. We played a tough non-conference schedule, we had a really good summer playing some really good teams.”
Really good teams as in REALLY good teams.
“We played Weddington this summer,” Batts said. “They beat us by four.”
The Class 4A Warriors currently are undefeated (29-0), ranked 25th nationally, and will also play in a West Regional final game Saturday.
“We played Apex Friendship in Winston-Salem; we beat them,” Batts said.
Friendship (20-7) is another 4A team that is ranked ninth in the state by MaxPreps.com.
“We beat Fayetteville 71st, and we beat South Granville,” Batts added.
Fayetteville 71st (26-4) is the No. 1-ranked 3A team in the East, according to MaxPreps.com, and will be playing in a regional final Saturday, too. South Granville is a highly regarded 2A squad that played in the state championship game two years ago.
But it’s not just about what the Bulldogs did when every team’s record officially was 0-0 and they wore practice gear while competing instead of their official game uniforms.
Jay M. Robinson also won the highly respected East Lincoln Winter Jam Christmas tournament by taking out 4A teams such as Cornelius Hough and Lake Norman, with the latter winning the Greater Metro 4 Conference tournament.
The Bulldogs’ three losses this season, against 26 wins, came to private-school Charlotte Country Day and Mecklenburg County 4A programs Mallard Creek and Harding University.
Therefore, any notion that the Bulldogs got to the fifth round of the playoffs by simply dominating inferior competition in a new, not-so good league with some 1A teams, is, well, poppycock.
Before Tuesday’s down-to-the-wire contest against Monroe, they won each of their first three playoffs games – taking on what are considered the best teams in the West Region – by at least 21 points.
“We had a really good summer,” Batts reemphasized, “and we’re really starting to enjoy the fruits of our labor. I (told my players), ‘You guys have been working really hard since the summertime.’ We knew we had a good team then, and they’ve just continued to work hard. Their goal is the same thing: They want to be state champs, and they don’t want to take anything less than that.”
They have the makings.
Perhaps the most notable Bulldog, especially since he’s the tallest, is 6-foot-6 junior forward Daevin Hobbs, who’s tied for first on the team in scoring (14.4 points per game) and has surprising athleticism for someone who weighs 240-plus pounds – it’s not fat.
Jackson, who played his first two seasons at Northwest Cabarrus before spending an all-conference year at West Cabarrus, is a crafty left-handed ball-handler and an in-your-face defender. He goes to the hoop, he dunks, and he’ll let you know what he just did. “Hard” is his slow gear.
Junior Jermaine Gray is low-key but a high IQ player who just gets its done from all levels. Need a 3-pointer? He puts a defender to sleep and then suddenly splashes one in his face. Midrange? His in-between jumper has a DeMar DeRozan resemblance to it. And, despite being just 6-2, he can finish at the rim and rebound against bigger defenders.
The team’s unsung player might be junior guard Zi’Kei Wheeler, who has a smooth game and puts in a little more than 12 points per game. One minute, he’s running the offense like a heady guard should, and the next he’s finishing at the bucket for the “and 1.”
The glue guy of the starting lineup is the unit’s only senior, guard Simarion Hughes, who only averages four points a game but provides a toughness and leadership with how he isn’t afraid of the big moment, whether he’s setting a teammate up for it or aggressively taking it away from an opponent.
And when it comes to toughness, it’s one of the hallmarks of this team, next to its speed.
All the starters, except Jackson, were members of Jay M. Robinson’s conference-title-winning football team last fall. Hobbs, a tight end/defensive lineman, has schools from the SEC and ACC, among others, interested in him. Hughes, an electrifying defensive back/receiver, has signed to play at Johnson C. Smith, and reserve 6-4 forward Andrew Jordan III will play on the defensive line at Appalachian State.
Transfer that gridiron mentality to the speed and skill on the basketball court, not to mention Batts’ infectious tenacity from the bench, and you’ve got yourself a scary state semifinalist.
But North Surry, with its 23-4 record, won’t be a pushover.
Like the Bulldogs, the Greyhounds won their conference with an undefeated mark. But unlike balanced Jay M. Robinson, the Greyhounds are led by two big scorers in 6-2 junior Jahreece Lynch (21.9 points per game), who has his own
Division I football offers, and 6-0 junior James McCreary (19.1 points). They, too, have grittiness, as they’re two of the team’s top rebounders.
“They’re a really good team, they’re very disciplined, and they play hard and smart,” Batts said of the Greyhounds. “I think we’re going to have to control the tempo. I think, like a lot of these other teams, they want to slow us down. I’ve got to try to manage it and make sure that doesn’t happen.”
The semifinal game will likely be a nail-biter, the kind designed for teams prepared for the moment.
After all they’ve been through since the summer, though, the Bulldogs believe they’re most prepared.
“It feels amazing,” Batts said of being in the Final Four. “We had written down goals as a team this year. Goal No. 1 was to win the East Lincoln Christmas; we did that. Goal No. 2 was to win the regular-season conference championship; we did that. And Goal No. 3 was to win the conference tournament; we were able to do that. But the ultimate goal is to win a state title.
“They’re excited, they’re on a mission.”
A new dream begins.
Now, instead of a months-long marathon, with only Saturday and possibly the following week left, the journey is a race.
And unlike the summer, the lights certainly will be bright in those games.