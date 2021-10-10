C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again

“They’re confident,” Paxton said of his players as he stood in West Cabarrus; stadium, where Friday’s game was played. “They move around in the field house, they walk around school very politely to people but confident. They’re not walking shoulders down; they’re walking shoulders back, head up. And that’s a big thing for our guys is to understand that we’ve got to walk shoulders back, head up and look things in the face. And that’s what we’ve done, and I just couldn’t be more proud of them.”

That’s the way a man talks when he has 39 man-children who were insistent on weathering the storm as a family.

And it was stormy, typhoon-like.

Especially at a school like Concord, where winning wasn’t just cherished; it was expected.

Lineman Jameson Hackett is one of the team’s 21 seniors who were there in the beginning. He and so many of his teammates took the field in those early days knowing the odds were against them. I mean, you know it’s bad when the SPIDERS don’t have enough players to field a JV team. And that’s the way it was at one point back then.

Now? To be sitting in first place? To be playing October games that truly have consequence?

You can only imagine the feeling.