Early morning house fire in Concord leaves one dead
Early morning house fire in Concord leaves one dead

  • Updated
House fire

One person died from injuries suffered in a fire at this home on the corner of Malvern Drive and Salem Street in Concord.

 Concord Fire Department

CONCORD – One is dead after a house fire in the Logan Community early Saturday morning.

The Concord Fire Department received the call at 2:27 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 of a house fire at the corner of Malvern Drive SW and Salem Street SW. While enroute to the alarm crews were notified of a possible victim still in the house with a neighbor attempting a rescue of the occupant.

Crews arrived within four minutes of being dispatched to find a house with fire and smoke coming from the front and back doors.

Firefighters immediately went to work to locate the individual reported trapped inside the structure as well as extinguishing the flames. The neighbor who attempted the rescue had been forced out by fire and smoke, firefighters said.

First arriving fire units located a victim in the house and quickly removed that person. Life saving measures were taken by fire crews but the victim succumbed to his injuries. The name of the victim has not been released.

The fire was extinguished and brought under control within eight minutes of the the first units arrival. Damage to the structure is estimated at $20,000.00 No firefighters were injured and the neighbor who attempted to assist the fire victim was not treated on scene for injuries.

The Concord Fire Department was assisted by Cabarrus County EMS, Concord Police Department, City of Concord Electrical Utilities Department and the Kannapolis Fire Department. A total of 40 firefighters responded to the house fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Concord Fire Department.

