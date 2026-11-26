Top Story Spotlight Harrisburg announces Thanksgiving closures, changes to trash collection Town of Harrisburg Nov 26, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All town of Harrisburg offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices will reopen on their regular schedule on Monday, Nov. 30.kAm%96C6 H:== 36 ?@ 82C3286 @C C64J4=:?8 4@==64E:@? @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] r@==64E:@? H:== @A6C2E6 @? 2 @?6\52J 56=2J 7@==@H:?8 %92?<D8:G:?8] %9FCD52J’D C@FE6D H:== 36 4@==64E65 @? uC:52J[ }@G] af[ 2?5 uC:52J’D C@FE6D H:== 36 4@==64E65 @? $2EFC52J[ }@G] ag]k^AmkAm%96C6 H:== 2=D@ 36 ?@ =@@D6 =627 @C J2C5 H2DE6 4@==64E:@? @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae[ @C uC:52J[ }@G] af] p== =@@D6 =627 2?5 J2C5 H2DE6 4@==64E:@?D H:== C6DF>6 @? E96:C C68F=2C D4965F=6D 368:??:?8 |@?52J[ }@G] b_]k^Am kAmp== E@H? @7 w2CC:D3FC8 A2C<D H:== C6>2:? @A6? 5FC:?8 ?@C>2= @A6C2E:?8 9@FCD E9C@F89@FE E96 9@=:52J]k^Am People are also reading… Three Concord police officers receive North Carolina Medal of Valor for daring rescue Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Harrisburg adopts 20-year plan to manage growth, preserve small-town character Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety Harrisburg letter writer: Paper has little to no local high school sports College football rankings after Week 12: Updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 Duke Energy customers to see 9.5% rate hike. Utility to increase use of coal, natural gas Cabarrus County tourism leaders honor hospitality standouts at annual awards Sexton: Virginia is getting ready to sell recreational marijuana. What's NC going to do? Goddard School in Concord earns national early childhood education accreditation Pet owners could pay more for veterinary care if merger goes through, NC attorney general warns Concord announces Thanksgiving closures, changes to trash pickup and transit Concord-Padgett airport warns holiday travelers of limited parking Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million kAmw2CC:D3FC8 !2C<i dib_ 2]>] – h A]>]k^AmkAm$E2==:?8D !2C<i dib_ 2]>] – h A]>]k^AmkAm!92CC |:== !2C<i dib_ 2]>] – e A]>]k^AmkAmw2CC:D s6A@E !2C<i e 2]>] – h A]>]k^Am kAm'6E6C2?D !2C<i e 2]>] – h A]>]k^AmkAmw@=4@>3 (@@5D pE9=6E:4 r@>A=6Ii dib_ 2]>] – e A]>]k^Am kAm#6D:56?ED 42? 7:?5 82C3286 2?5 C64J4=:?8 D4965F=6D @? E96 E@H? @7 w2CC:D3FC8 H63D:E6 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^w2CC:D3FC8}r]8@GQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qmw2CC:D3FC8}r]8@Gk^2m @C 3J 5@H?=@25:?8 E96 7C66 rp#%@=@8J 2AA]k^Am 0 Comments Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Harrisburg adopts 20-year plan to manage growth, preserve small-town character With Harrisburg's population projected to approach 29,000 by 2030, town leaders have adopted a plan addressing development, roads, parks and o… Recount confirms Chuck Hubbard's upset victory over Virginia Foxx in 5th District With complete results, Democratic challenger Chuck Hubbard won by 333 votes over 11-term U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx at 139,769 to 139,436. The re… Cabarrus County planning, construction offices return to Government Center Nov. 20 Need a building permit or zoning assistance? Cabarrus County is moving those services back to the Government Center in Concord starting Nov. 20. Stuart Valzonis to be sworn in as Cabarrus County commissioner Monday Cabarrus County will welcome a new commissioner Monday as Stuart Valzonis takes the oath of office, filling the seat vacated by Larry Pittman. Cabarrus County announces Veterans Day ceremony, closures for Nov. 11 Cabarrus County will honor local veterans Nov. 11 with an appreciation ceremony in Concord. Here's what to know about the event and county off… Watch Now: Related Video Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan