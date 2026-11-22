CHARLOTTE — Atrium Health hospitals have once again earned national recognition from The Leapfrog Group, with eight facilities receiving "A" grades for patient safety. This recognition underscores the health system's commitment to improving safety and quality for all.
Atrium Health is advancing clinical care and research across the communities it serves by redefining care for all. Locations include Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, which includes Levine Children’s Hospital, Levine Cancer Institute and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute; and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem, which includes Brenner Children’s Hospital and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center. Together, these academic medical centers support a statewide network of 19 hospitals, more than 1,060 care locations serving communities across North Carolina. Atrium Health is also the only health system in North Carolina to receive the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine Gold Level Recognition, reflecting its commitment to supporting clinicians and advancing exceptional patient care. It is part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States. Advocate Health is a preeminent academic health system at the forefront of clinical excellence, innovation and research, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as its academic core. Nationally recognized for expertise in heart and vascular, neurosciences, oncology, pediatrics and rehabilitation, Advocate Health is also a pioneer in the delivery of virtual health care. It’s accelerating discovery by making research participation part of the standard-of-care through its one-of-a-kind National Center for Clinical Trials. Advocate Health has one of the nation’s largest graduate medical education programs, with an experiential learning focus and specialized residencies to help protect the long-term sustainability of rural health care in America. Each campus of the school of medicine has an affiliated life-sciences focused innovation district: The Pearl, in Charlotte, and Innovation Quarter, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With more than 165,000 teammates serving patients at 69 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations across eight states, Advocate Health reinvests over $6 billion each year to improve community health, making it one of the nation’s largest providers of community benefit. In North Carolina, Atrium Health invested $2.38 billion in community benefit in 2025 and is the largest provider of care for Medicaid, uninsured and underserved patients.