Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus behavioral health center earns top construction award Cabarrus County Government Nov 19, 2026 20 mins ago 0 The Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center, at 925 Progress Place NE in Concord, is fully operational. Cabarrus County Government photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Government The Stephen M. Morris Behavioral Health Center has earned one of the construction industry's top honors.kAm%96 r232CCFD 724:=:EJ C646:G65 2? t28=6 pH2C5 :? E96 w62=E942C6 42E68@CJ 2E E96 pDD@4:2E65 qF:=56CD 2?5 r@?EC24E@CD WpqrX r2C@=:?2D r92AE6CVD a_ae tI46==6?46 :? r@?DECF4E:@? pH2C5D]k^AmkAm%96 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D E96 H@C< @7 |6DD6C r@?DECF4E:@?]k^AmkAm%96 t28=6 pH2C5 :D E96 4@>A6E:E:@?VD 9:896DE 9@?@C H:E9:? 6249 4@?DECF4E:@? 42E68@CJ] !C@;64ED 2C6 6G2=F2E65 3J :?56A6?56?E :?5FDECJ AC@76DD:@?2=D[ :?4=F5:?8 2C49:E64ED 2?5 6?8:?66CD[ 32D65 @? 4C:E6C:2 E92E C64@8?:K6 6I46AE:@?2= 4@?DECF4E:@? BF2=:EJ]k^Am People are also reading… 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Piedmont Dance Theatre brings ballet stars to Kannapolis for 'The Nutcracker' Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Major US banks face widespread service outages Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Dancing for the Arts raises $60,708 for Cabarrus Arts Council Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death kAm%96 AC@;64E H2D 2 4@==23@C2E:G6 677@CE :?G@=G:?8 |6DD6C r@?DECF4E:@? 2?5 D6G6C2= r232CCFD r@F?EJ 56A2CE>6?ED[ :?4=F5:?8 s6D:8? 2?5 r@?DECF4E:@?[ x?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 pDD6E |2?286>6?E[ x?7@C>2E:@? %649?@=@8J $6CG:46D Wx%$X 2?5 q692G:@C2= w62=E9]k^AmkAm%96 dh[b__\DBF2C6\7@@E 46?E6C[ =@42E65 2E had !C@8C6DD !=246 }t :? r@?4@C5[ :D 7F==J @A6C2E:@?2=[ H:E9 42C6 AC@G:565 3J |@?2C49 w62=E942C6]k^AmkAm$6CG:46D :?4=F56 ac^f 3692G:@C2= 962=E9 FC86?E 42C6 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 25F=ED[ D9@CE\E6C> 4C:D:D DE23:=:K2E:@? 2?5 C6D:56?E:2= EC62E>6?E 7@C 49:=5C6? 2?5 25@=6D46?ED]k^Am kAm%@86E96C[ E96D6 D6CG:46D 6IA2?5 2446DD E@ 4C:E:42= >6?E2= 962=E9 2?5 DF3DE2?46 FD6 5:D@C56C 42C6 7@C C6D:56?ED @7 r232CCFD r@F?EJ 2?5 E96 DFCC@F?5:?8 C68:@?]k^Am kAm{62C? >@C6 23@FE E96 46?E6C 2?5 2G2:=23=6 D6CG:46D 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^!C@8C6DD$E2CEDw6C6]@C8Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm!C@8C6DD$E2CEDw6C6]@C8k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion The final steel beam is in place at Atrium Health Cabarrus, marking progress on a three-story expansion designed to meet growing demand for care. Atrium Health, State Health Plan reach deal to keep hospitals in network for 2027 After months of contentious negotiations, Atrium Health and the State Health Plan have reached a deal on coverage for 2027. Here's what changes. Novant promises fee reimbursement after payroll delay "Following that transition, we identified a technology issue that impacted the arrival time of deposits into each financial institution’s acco… Watch Now: Related Video Rubio says 'zero' information that US tech outages are linked Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. Mary Peltola Wins Alaska Senate Race As Democrats Secure 56 Seats. The History Of Black Friday, Explained. The History Of Black Friday, Explained. US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases