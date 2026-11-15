Top Story Spotlight 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire City of Kannapolis Nov 15, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kannapolis Fire Department confirmed a 12-year-old child rescued by firefighters during a residential fire on Polo Drive earlier Saturday died that evening.kAmu:C67:89E6CD =@42E65 2?5 C6>@G65 E96 49:=5 7C@> E96 3FC?:?8 C6D:56?46 D9@CE=J 27E6C 2CC:G2= 2C@F?5 ` A]>] %96 49:=5 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 3J 2:C E@ 2 C68:@?2= 3FC? 46?E6C 7@C DA64:2=:K65 >65:42= 42C6] s6DA:E6 E96 36DE 677@CED @7 7:C67:89E6CD[ 6>6C86?4J >65:42= A6CD@??6=[ 2?5 9@DA:E2= DE277[ E96 49:=5 5:5 ?@E DFCG:G6]k^AmkAmp D64@?5 G:4E:> :?;FC65 :? E96 7:C6 C6>2:?D 9@DA:E2=:K65]k^Am kAm“~FC E9@F89ED 2?5 AC2J6CD 2C6 H:E9 E96 49:=5VD 72>:=J 2?5 =@G65 @?6D 5FC:?8 E9:D :?4C65:3=J 5:77:4F=E E:>6] (6 2=D@ C64@8?:K6 E96 7:C67:89E6CD[ =2H 6?7@C46>6?E @77:46CD[ t|$ A6CD@??6=[ 2?5 @E96C 6>6C86?4J C6DA@?56CD H9@ H@C<65 E:C6=6DD=J E@ C6D4F6 2?5 EC62E E96 G:4E:>D 5FC:?8 E9:D EC28:4 :?4:56?E[” D2:5 z2??2A@=:D u:C6 r9:67 %C24J (:?64@77]k^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count Rowan-Cabarrus Community College weighs next steps after voters reject $60 million bond Cabarrus EMS to host free life and end-of-life planning event Nov. 14 Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos Cabarrus County announces Veterans Day ceremony, closures for Nov. 11 US lifts nationwide flight shutdown caused by communications failure kAm%96 7:C6 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?] ~FE @7 C6DA64E 7@C E96 72>:=J 2?5 E96 @?8@:?8 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ ?@ 255:E:@?2= :?7@C>2E:@? C682C5:?8 E96 49:=5VD :56?E:EJ @C E96 42FD6 @7 E96 7:C6 H:== 36 C6=62D65 2E E9:D E:>6]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video What to know about Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's wife, kids SS United States becomes world's largest artificial reef SS United States becomes world's largest artificial reef Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Hegseth scolded by security at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction Scott Colom becomes Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction