Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus EMS to host free life and end-of-life planning event Nov. 14 Cabarrus County Government Nov 9, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is teaming up with a host of community partners to help make planning for life, healthcare and what comes next a little less dauntingkAms:8?:EJ 3J s6D:8?i !=2??:?8 7@C {:76[ r2C6 2?5 (92E r@>6D }6IE :D 2 7C66 4@>>F?:EJ 6G6?E E92E 96=AD J@F 2?5 J@FC =@G65 @?6D 36EE6C F?56CDE2?5 E96 564:D:@?D E92E 4@>6 H:E9 A=2??:?8 7@C E96 7FEFC6]k^AmkAm%96 6G6?E :D $2EFC52J[ }@G] `c[ 7C@> h 2]>] E@ ?@@? 2E t|$ 9625BF2CE6CD[ fhb r232CCFD pG6][ r@?4@C5] xE’D @A6? E@ 2?J@?6 =@@<:?8 E@ =62C? 9@H E@ 36 AC6A2C65 7@C H92E 4@>6D ?6IE]k^Am kAm%@A:4D :?4=F56ik^Am People are also reading… Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company Dryer fire damages Concord home, displaces residents Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show returns to Kannapolis for 14th year UNC Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick responds to Jordon Hudson breakup reports Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother Rowan Public Library to host walk-in passport fair Saturday in Salisbury Kannapolis Christmas festivities return Nov. 13 with lights, fireworks and holiday traditions Concord letter writer: McCachern Boulevard post office has parking issue Rowan-Cabarrus Community College weighs next steps after voters reject $60 million bond NC voters back photo ID expansion, property tax cap, income tax cuts kAm• !C6A2C:?8 7@C 6?5 @7 =:76i p A2C2>65:4’D A6CDA64E:G6k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm• (:==D[ ECFDED[ A@H6CD @7 2EE@C?6J 2?5 2DD6E AC@E64E:@?k^AmkAm• &?56CDE2?5:?8 J@FC 962=E942C6 49@:46Dk^AmkAm• q6?67:ED @7 AC6\A=2??:?8 2 7F?6C2=k^AmkAmpEE6?566D 2C6 H6=4@>6 E@ 5C@A :? 7@C D6DD:@?D @? E96 E@A:4D E92E :?E6C6DE E96>] }@ #$'! :D C6BF:C65]k^Am kAmp=@?8 H:E9 E96 AC6D6?E2E:@?D[ E96 6G6?E 762EFC6D C277=6 AC:K6D 2?5 4@7766 2?5 C67C6D9>6?ED]k^Am kAms:8?:EJ 3J s6D:8? :D AC6D6?E65 3J t|$[ r2C@=:?2 r2C:?8[ w2CED6== uF?6C2= w@>6D[ (:==6E {682= 2?5 r@77:? w@FD6 r@7766]k^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? E96 6G6?E[ G:D:E E96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ t|$ u2463@@< !286 @C 4@?E24E |6=:DD2 z:?8 2E f_c\ha_\ae_d]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise If the gas pump had printed his receipt, Bram Dunehew wouldn't have bought a Powerball ticket. That little malfunction turned into a $2 millio… Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Cabarrus County is restructuring several departments, naming Justin Brines EMS chief and expanding leadership responsibilities in emergency se… Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company The four-state settlement resolves allegations that Food Lion parent company Ahold Delhaize violated the False Claims Act. Dryer fire damages Concord home, displaces residents A fire that started in a clothes dryer damaged a Concord home, displacing residents. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within five minutes. Watch Now: Related Video Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Why Tesla is ending Cybertruck production Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch Judge temporarily halts construction of Trump's proposed DC arch