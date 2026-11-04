Spotlight LETTER TO THE EDITOR Concord letter writer: McCachern Boulevard post office has parking issue Nov 4, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There is a parking issue at the USPO at 66 McCachern Blvd. SE in Concord and no one at the PO is interested it solving it. On any given day the parking lot is full and maybe five customers are inside.kAmx 92G6 366? E@=5 3J E96 !~ A6@A=6 E92E E96 r@FCE9@FD6 :D E96 AC@3=6>] x 92G6 2=D@ 366? E@=5 :EVD E96 !~ 6>A=@J66D] x 92G6 2=D@ 366? E@=5 :E :D 36:?8 E2<6? 42C6 @7 Q42D6 4=@D65]Qk^AmkAmx H6?E E96C6 J6DE6C52J[ |@?52J }@G] `[ 2?5 :E H2D 7F== 2?5 2=>@DE ?@ 4FDE@>6CD :?D:56]k^AmkAmx 92G6 925 EH@ 6>2:=D 2?5 @?6 A9@?6 42== 7C@> H:E9:? E96 3=58[ ?@?6 @7 H9@> :D E96 !@DE>2DE6C] (9@VD :? 492C86nk^Am People are also reading… Mount Pleasant woman wins $1.9 million jackpot on first try at online lottery game Overnight closures planned on U.S. 29 in Kannapolis Nov. 2-3 China Grove dance studio wins national honor at 2026 Industry Dance Awards NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company Atrium Health, State Health Plan reach deal to keep hospitals in network for 2027 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother UNC Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick responds to Jordon Hudson breakup reports Cabarrus County receives $357K grant to preserve 88 acres of farmland Toilet paper, lumber and other necessities may cost more in NC. Here's why 3 customers burned after toxic chemical is mixed into margaritas at North Carolina Chili’s Rowan-Cabarrus Community College makes case for $60M bond to expand South Campus Concord plants 577 trees at city facilities in 2026 as part of canopy expansion Cabarrus Republicans select Stuart Valzonis to replace Larry Pittman Cabarrus County's Touch-a-Truck returns Halloween with vehicles, candy and helicopter kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmkDEC@?8ms2??J $:?8=6E@?k^DEC@?8mk^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmr@?4@C5 k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Concord letter writer: The college has earned our confidence Rowan-Cabarrus has shown what it can accomplish with public support. It now needs the capacity to serve a growing county, Concord letter writer says. Letter: RCCC trustee urges voters to support $60 million bond From high school students to working adults, Rowan-Cabarrus serves residents at every stage of life. A college trustee explains why she suppor… Concord letter writer: RCCC bond proposal deserves voters' support Rowan-Cabarrus Community College needs updated facilities and room to grow, a letter writer argues in support of the county's proposed college bonds. Letter: Kannapolis council member urges support for Rowan-Cabarrus bond Students need career opportunities. Employers need skilled workers. A Rowan-Cabarrus trustee argues the proposed college bond could help meet …