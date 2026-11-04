Top Story Spotlight Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show returns to Kannapolis for 14th year From staff reports Nov 4, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 3 The Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show celebrates the pure artistry of branch structure, ramification, and winter silhouettes. Joseph Noga photo Admission and parking are free to the show. Joseph Noga photo The free, family-friendly exhibition invites bonsai hobbyists, garden enthusiasts, and the general public to experience the rare and striking beauty of bonsai trees in their winter forms. Joseph Noga photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports The 14th Annual Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show will return to the North Carolina Research Campus, 150 N. Research Campus Drive, Kannapolis, on Saturday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6.kAm%9:D 7C66[ 72>:=J\7C:6?5=J 6I9:3:E:@? :?G:E6D 3@?D2: 9@33J:DED[ 82C56? 6?E9FD:2DED[ 2?5 E96 86?6C2= AF3=:4 E@ 6IA6C:6?46 E96 C2C6 2?5 DEC:<:?8 362FEJ @7 3@?D2: EC66D :? E96:C H:?E6C 7@C>D[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^AmkAm&?=:<6 EC25:E:@?2= DAC:?8 @C DF>>6C D9@HD H96C6 56?D6 7@=:286 42? >2D< DECF4EFC2= 7=2HD[ E96 (:?E6C $:=9@F6EE6 q@?D2: $9@H 46=63C2E6D E96 AFC6 2CE:DECJ @7 3C2?49 DECF4EFC6[ C2>:7:42E:@?[ 2?5 H:?E6C D:=9@F6EE6D]k^Am kAm$6E :?D:56 2 7@FC\DE@CJ >2C3=6\=:?65 2EC:F>[ E96 D9@H 3C:?8D E@86E96C AC6>:6C 6I9:3:E@CD 2?5 G6?5@CD 7C@> 24C@DD E96 &?:E65 $E2E6D] pEE6?566D 42? 6IA=@C6 2 >2C<6EA=246 762EFC:?8 H@C=5\4=2DD AC6\3@?D2: >2E6C:2=[ 92?5>256 A@EE6CJ[ DA64:2=:K65 E@@=D[ 2?5 5:DA=2J DE2?5D]k^Am People are also reading… Mount Pleasant woman wins $1.9 million jackpot on first try at online lottery game Overnight closures planned on U.S. 29 in Kannapolis Nov. 2-3 China Grove dance studio wins national honor at 2026 Industry Dance Awards NC to receive more than $500,000 in settlement involving Food Lion's parent company Atrium Health, State Health Plan reach deal to keep hospitals in network for 2027 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House Criticism grows over Ramaswamy attack ad featuring Amy Acton's mother UNC Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick responds to Jordon Hudson breakup reports Cabarrus County receives $357K grant to preserve 88 acres of farmland Toilet paper, lumber and other necessities may cost more in NC. Here's why 3 customers burned after toxic chemical is mixed into margaritas at North Carolina Chili’s Rowan-Cabarrus Community College makes case for $60M bond to expand South Campus Concord plants 577 trees at city facilities in 2026 as part of canopy expansion Cabarrus Republicans select Stuart Valzonis to replace Larry Pittman Cabarrus County's Touch-a-Truck returns Halloween with vehicles, candy and helicopter kAm%96 EH@\52J 6G6?E 762EFC6D 2 A24<65 D4965F=6 @7 65F42E:@?2= 56>@?DEC2E:@?D =65 3J :?E6C?2E:@?2==J 46=63C2E65 >2DE6C 2CE:DEDik^AmkAm• $2EFC52J[ s64] di {:G6 DEJ=:?8 2?5 E649?:42= 56>@?DEC2E:@?D 3J %J=6C $96CC@5[ uC2?< |4s6C>@EE WD9@H42D:?8 2 3@?D2: 7@C6DEX[ =686?52CJ 2CE:DE (:==:2> '2=2G2?:D[ 2?5 $62? $>:E9 W@? 3@?D2: 5:DA=2J E23=6DX] p AF3=:4 3@?D2: 2F4E:@? H:== 368:? 2E dib_ A]>][ 7@==@H65 3J 2? 6G6?:?8 5:??6C 32?BF6E W3J C6D6CG2E:@?X]k^Am kAm• $F?52J[ s64] ei p? 6I4=FD:G6 6I9:3:E:@? 4C:E:BF6 3J (:==:2> '2=2G2?:D[ 7@==@H65 3J 2 565:42E65 D6DD:@? @? 56D:8?:?8 4FDE@> 3@?D2: A@ED H:E9 >2DE6C 46C2>:4:DED t=: p<:?D[ !C6DE@? %@=36CE 2?5 #@36CE (2==246[ 2?5 y2A2?6D6 q=24< !:?6 DEJ=:?8 H:E9 |2EE96H #@3:D@?]k^Am kAmQ%9:D 6G6?E :D 2 4@C?6CDE@?6 7@C E96 t2DE r@2DE 3@?D2: 4@>>F?:EJ 2?5 2 >6D>6C:K:?8 6IA6C:6?46 7@C 2?J@?6 H9@ 2AAC64:2E6D 7:?6 2CE 2?5 ?2EFC6[” D2JD $E6G6 +6:D6=[ @C82?:K6C] Q$66:?8 E96D6 2?4:6?E >:?:2EFC6 >2DE6CA:646D 4@>A=6E6=J 32C6 D9@H42D6D E96 ECF6 >2DE6CJ @7 E96 2CE:DED H9@ D92A6 E96>]Qk^Am kAmp5>:DD:@? 2?5 A2C<:?8 2C6 6?E:C6=J 7C66 E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^AmkAmu@C 7F== D4965F=6 56E2:=D[ G6?5@C 2?5 6I9:3:E@C 5:C64E@C:6D[ D66 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]H:?E6C3@?D2:]?6EQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]H:?E6C3@?D2:]?6Ek^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Make your house a home For the holidays: Get inspiring home and gift ideas – sign up now! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story