The topping out ceremony is typically celebrated by leaders, construction crews and employees signing the final, highest structural beam on a building, and putting in place — marking the completion of the main framework.
Atrium Health photo
Atrium Health celebrated a topping out ceremony by placing the final steel beam in the new state-of-the-art patient care tower that will help Atrium Health Cabarrus meet increasing demand for care across Cabarrus County and the surrounding region.
Atrium Health, part of Advocate Health, recently reached a major milestone in the expansion of Atrium Health Cabarrus, and celebrated a topping out ceremony by placing the final steel beam in the new state-of-the-art patient care tower that will help the hospital meet increasing demand for care across Cabarrus County and the surrounding region. The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2028.
Atrium Health is advancing clinical care and research across the communities it serves by redefining care for all. The care network is anchored by Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, an academic medical center in Charlotte that includes Levine Children’s Hospital, Levine Cancer Institute and Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute, along with 11 hospitals, more than 900 care locations and over 1,400 physicians serving communities across the greater Charlotte region. Atrium Health is also the only health system in North Carolina to receive the American Medical Association’s Joy in Medicine Gold Level Recognition, reflecting its commitment to supporting clinicians and advancing exceptional patient care. It is part of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Advocate Health, the third-largest nonprofit, integrated health system in the United States. Advocate Health is a preeminent academic health system at the forefront of clinical excellence, innovation and research, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine serving as its academic core. Nationally recognized for expertise in heart and vascular, neurosciences, oncology, pediatrics and rehabilitation, Advocate Health is also a pioneer in the delivery of virtual healthcare. It’s accelerating discovery by making research participation part of the standard-of-care through its one-of-a-kind National Center for Clinical Trials. Advocate Health has one of the nation’s largest graduate medical education programs, with an experiential learning focus and specialized residencies to help protect the long-term sustainability of rural healthcare in America. Each campus of the school of medicine has an affiliated life-sciences focused innovation district: The Pearl, in Charlotte, and Innovation Quarter, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With more than 165,000 teammates serving patients at 69 hospitals and over 1,000 care locations across eight states, Advocate Health reinvests over $6 billion each year to improve community health, making it one of the nation’s largest providers of community benefit. In North Carolina, Atrium Health invested $2.38 billion in community benefit in 2025 and is the largest provider of care for Medicaid, uninsured and underserved patients.
The topping out ceremony is typically celebrated by leaders, construction crews and employees signing the final, highest structural beam on a building, and putting in place — marking the completion of the main framework.
Atrium Health celebrated a topping out ceremony by placing the final steel beam in the new state-of-the-art patient care tower that will help Atrium Health Cabarrus meet increasing demand for care across Cabarrus County and the surrounding region.