Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus County announces Veterans Day ceremony, closures for Nov. 11 Cabarrus County Government Nov 8, 2026 Nov 8, 2026 Updated 50 mins ago 0 1 of 3 Cabarrus County's Veterans Day appreciation event will be held Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club, like this Veterans Day event in 2025. Cabarrus County Government photo Cabarrus County Veterans Services Director and U.S. Army veteran Dr. Chad Gurley will deliver this year's keynote address. Cabarrus County Government photo Through Nov. 11, residents are encouraged to display a green light at their homes or businesses as a visible show of hope, support and recognition for veterans. Cabarrus County Government photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Government Cabarrus County will honor local veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with its annual Veterans Day appreciation event and a communitywide effort to recognize those who have served.kAm%96 46=63C2E:@?[ 9@DE65 3J r232CCFD r@F?EJ '6E6C2?D $6CG:46D[ E96 4:EJ @7 r@?4@C5 2?5 E96 q@JD U2>Aj v:C=D r=F3 @7 r232CCFD r@F?EJ[ 368:?D 2E `` 2]>] 2E E96 q@JD U2>Aj v:C=D r=F3[ =@42E65 2E acf $AC:?8 $E] }(]k^AmkAmr232CCFD r@F?EJ '6E6C2?D $6CG:46D s:C64E@C 2?5 &]$] pC>J G6E6C2? sC] r925 vFC=6J H:== 56=:G6C E9:D J62CVD <6J?@E6 255C6DD]k^Am kAmvFC=6J 6?=:DE65 :? E96 pC>J :? a__e E9C@F89 E96 s6=2J65 t?ECJ !C@8C2> 2?5 4@>A=6E65 EC2:?:?8 2E u@CE y24<D@? 2?5 u@CE {6@?2C5 (@@5] w:D >:=:E2CJ D6CG:46 :?4=F565 `c >@?E9D :? xC2B :? DFAA@CE @7 ~A6C2E:@? xC2B: uC665@>] w6 2=D@ D6CG65 2D 2 4@>32E :?DECF4E@C 2?5 5C:== D6C862?E 367@C6 4@>A=6E:?8 9:D 42C66C :? 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Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots According to the state Board of Elections, there are a combined 3,004 provisional ballots in the 10-county district, including 1,606 in Guilfo… NC voters back photo ID expansion, property tax cap, income tax cuts A simple majority of voters is required for the referendums to be enacted. Cabarrus Republicans select Stuart Valzonis to replace Larry Pittman Stuart Valzonis will join the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners, filling the seat left vacant by Larry Pittman's September resignation. 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