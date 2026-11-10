Alert Top Story Spotlight Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital s_johnson Nov 10, 2026 Nov 10, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Rowan County man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the death of an unborn child who died at a hospital in Concord. Callicutt kAm#2J>@?5 y6C6= r2==:4FEE[ @7 $2=:D3FCJ[ H2D 7@F?5 8F:=EJ @7 @?6 4@F?E @7 >FC56C @7 2? F?3@C? 49:=5 @? E96 32D:D @7 2 H:==7F= 2?5 >2=:4:@FD 24E 2?5 E96 32D:D @7 2? :?96C6?E=J 52?86C@FD 24E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm~? }@G] ``[ a_ab[ y6??J w62C?6[ H9:=6 AC68?2?E[ H2D 2DD2F=E65 3J r2==:4FEE] w62C?6 H6?E E@ 2 9@DA:E2= :? r@?4@C5 @? }@G] `d[ a_ab[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 w62C?6’D 9@DA:E2= G:D:E[ 5@4E@CD A6C7@C>65 2? 6>6C86?4J DFC86CJ] w62C?6’D D@?[ y@D:29 #2?5@=A9 w62C?6[ H2D 3@C? AC6>2EFC6=J 2E E96 9@DA:E2=] y@D:29 =:G65 7@C `` 9@FCD 3FE E96? 5:65 7C@> EC2F>2E:4 :?;FC:6D 5F6 E@ E96 AC6G:@FD 2DD2F=E[ E96 #@H2? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 D2:5 :? 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am People are also reading… Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Concord student turns a routine gas stop into a $2 million Halloween surprise Dryer fire damages Concord home, displaces residents Foxx's reelection fate may come down to nearly 3,000 provisional ballots Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Rowan Public Library to host walk-in passport fair Saturday in Salisbury Cabarrus County announces Veterans Day ceremony, closures for Nov. 11 Rowan-Cabarrus Community College weighs next steps after voters reject $60 million bond Winter Silhouette Bonsai Show returns to Kannapolis for 14th year Kannapolis Christmas festivities return Nov. 13 with lights, fireworks and holiday traditions Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Cabarrus County to host free winter health fair Nov. 13; donations sought With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count kAmr2==:4FEE H2D 2CC6DE65 7@C y@D:29’D 562E9 @? }@G] af[ a_ab[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^AmkAmr2==:4FEE H6?E @? EC:2= :? =2E6 ~4E@36C 7@C EH@ D6A2C2E6 3FE C6=2E65 42D6D] y@D:29’D 562E9 H2D @?6 @7 E96 42D6D[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAmp7E6C 2== 6G:56?46 H2D AC6D6?E65 2E EC:2=[ E96 2EE@C?6JD C6AC6D6?E:?8 r2==:4FEE >@E:@?65 E@ 92G6 E96 492C86D 5:D>:DD65] $FA6C:@C r@FCE yF586 r=:7E@? $>:E9 56?:65 E96 >@E:@?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^Am kAm~? }@G] b[ 2 #@H2? r@F?EJ ;FCJ 7@F?5 r2==:4FEE 8F:=EJ @7 >FC56C:?8 y@D:29] %96 ;FCJ 2=D@ C6EFC?65 8F:=EJ G6C5:4ED 7@C 492C86D @7 >:D56>62?@C 3C62<:?8 @C 6?E6C:?8[ >:D56>62?@C D:>A=6 2DD2F=E 2?5 >:D56>62?@C :?;FCJ E@ C62= AC@A6CEJ[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAm$>:E9 D6?E6?465 r2==:4FEE E@ =:76 :? AC:D@? H:E9@FE E96 A@DD:3:=:EJ @7 A2C@=6] r2==:4FEE 925 2? 255:E:@?2= D6?E6?46 @7 `_ >@?E9D :? AC:D@? 7@C E96 >:D56>62?@C 492C86D[ E96 D96C:77’D @77:46 D2:5]k^Am kAmr2==:4FEE :D 2AA62=:?8 E96 G6C5:4E[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 4@FCE 5@4F>6?ED]k^AmkAm“%96 #@H2? r@F?EJ $96C:77’D ~77:46 6IAC6DD6D :ED D:?46C6 2AAC64:2E:@? E@ E96 #@H2? r@F?EJ s:DEC:4E pEE@C?6J’D ~77:46 7@C :ED H@C< :? AC@D64FE:?8 E9:D 42D6[” E96 C6=62D6 D2:5] “%96 $96C:77’D ~77:46 2=D@ 6IE6?5D :ED 962CE76=E 4@?5@=6?46D 2?5 566A6DE D25?6DD 7@C E96 G:4E:>D 2?5 E96:C 72>:=J[ H9@ 92G6 6?5FC65 2? :>>62DFC23=6 =@DD]”k^Am 0 Comments Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. s_johnson Author email Follow s_johnson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Feds seize 161 gallons of moonshine after explosion and fire in Wilkes County A Wilkes County man faces six charges. Mooresville woman charged with arson, animal cruelty in Rowan County house fire A trapped dog survived the fire unharmed, according to the Rowan County Sheriff's Office. 1 of 2 Statesville NC men pleads guilty in conspiracy to breed, sell fighting dogs The pair operated a dog breeding operation from January 2021 to May 2026, according to the U.S. attorney's office. Watch Now: Related Video Dana White Rejects Trump's Offer to Become White House Press Secretary California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires California voters reject measure to tax the wealth of billionaires Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Tesla Adds Cybertruck Shift Before Major Factory Change Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff Who is Stephen Miller? Meet Trump's new chief of staff