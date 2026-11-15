Spotlight LETTER TO THE EDITOR Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office Nov 15, 2026 44 mins ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I finally have an answer concerning customer parking at the USPO at 66 McChachern Blvd. SE, Concord.kAmx H2D AC6G:@FD=J E@=5 3J E9C66 5:776C6?E @77:46 6>A=@J66D E92E A2C<:?8 :D 7@C 4FDE@>6CD @?=J] t>A=@J66D 2C6 ?@E 2==@H65 E@ A2C< E96C6] ~E96CD H6C6 A2C<:?8 E96C6[ >@DE=J 7C@> E96 r@FCE9@FD6] %96 :DDF6 H2D 36:?8 E2<6? 42C6 @7]k^AmkAm%@52J[ (65?6D52J[ }@G6>36C ``[ a_ae[ x C646:G65 2 A9@?6 42== 7C@> 2?@E96C @77:46 H@C<6C[ E96 7@FCE9 5:776C6?E @?6[ E@ D6E E96 C64@C5 DEC2:89E]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E9:D A6CD@? E96 =@42= !@DE>2DE6C 92D 4=62C65 E96 >2EE6C FAik^Am kAm`X 6>A=@J66D @7 E96 !~ 2C6 2==@H65 E@ A2C< :? E96 4FDE@>6C A2C<:?8 =@Ejk^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count Rowan-Cabarrus Community College weighs next steps after voters reject $60 million bond Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family Cabarrus EMS to host free life and end-of-life planning event Nov. 14 Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos kAmaX E96 A2C<:?8 C6DEC:4E:@? D:8?D D9@F=5 ?6G6C 92G6 366? :?DE2==65jk^AmkAm2?5k^AmkAmbX @?=J EH@ A2C<:?8 DA246D 2C6 2==@42E65 7@C 4FDE@>6CD]k^AmkAmrp$t r{~$tsPPPk^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmkDEC@?8ms2??J $:?8=6E@?k^Am kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmk^DEC@?8mr@?4@C5k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Democrats promised affordability, but will they deliver? Whatever happened to Democrats' calls for affordability efforts from the government? Concord letter writer: McCachern Boulevard post office has parking issue There is a parking issue at the USPO at 66 McCachern Blvd. SE in Concord and no one at the PO is interested it solving it.