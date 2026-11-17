Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus County planning, construction offices return to Government Center Nov. 20 Cabarrus County Government Nov 17, 2026 3 hrs ago 0 Beginning Nov. 20, all services for both Construction Standards and Planning and Zoning will only be available in-person at the Cabarrus County Government Center. Cabarrus County Government photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Government Cabarrus County’s Construction Standards and Planning and Zoning offices return to the Government Center, located at 65 Church St. S., Concord, effective Friday, Nov. 20.kAmq68:??:?8 }@G] a_[ 2== D6CG:46D 7@C 3@E9 r@?DECF4E:@? $E2?52C5D 2?5 !=2??:?8 2?5 +@?:?8 H:== @?=J 36 2G2:=23=6 :?\A6CD@? 2E E96 v@G6C?>6?E r6?E6C] %96 E6>A@C2CJ =@42E:@? 2E E96 |:=6DE@?6 3F:=5:?8 :? z2??2A@=:D H:== ?@ =@?86C AC@G:56 D6CG:46D]k^AmkAmr@?DECF4E:@? $E2?52C5D AC@G:56D 3F:=5:?8 :?DA64E:@?D 2?5 A6C>:EE:?8 D6CG:46D 7@C 2== 2C62D H:E9:? r232CCFD r@F?EJ[ 6I64FE:?8 F?:7@C> 6?7@C46>6?E @7 E96 }@CE9 r2C@=:?2 $E2E6 qF:=5:?8 r@56 2?5 =@42= @C5:?2?46D] !=2??:?8 2?5 +@?:?8 >@?:E@CD 2?5 >2?286D =2?5 FD6 :? r232CCFD r@F?EJ E@ AC@E64E 4:E:K6?D[ 3FD:?6DD6D 2?5 :?5FDEC:6D] %96 56A2CE>6?E H@C<D E@ 6?92?46 BF2=:EJ @7 =:76[ 4@?EC@= ?682E:G6 6IE6C?2= 67764ED 2?5 AC@A6C=J AC@G:56 AF3=:4 D6CG:46D]k^Am People are also reading… 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Major US banks face widespread service outages kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 4@?E24Eik^AmkAmU3F==j r@?DECF4E:@? $E2?52C5Di f_c\ha_\a`ag @C k2 9C67lQ>2:=E@i:?DA64E:@?Do4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDQm:?DA64E:@?Do4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDk^2mk^AmkAm• !=2??:?8 2?5 +@?:?8i f_c\ha_\aaafk^AmkAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@? @? r232CCFD r@F?EJ[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDk^2m] r@??64E H:E9 E96 4@F?EJ :? 2 G2C:6EJ @7 H2JD 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^HHH]4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^r23v@Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmHHH]4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^r23v@k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Harrisburg has a new town council member. Jim Eskew was appointed in a 3-2 vote to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Chris Faw. Stuart Valzonis to be sworn in as Cabarrus County commissioner Monday Cabarrus County will welcome a new commissioner Monday as Stuart Valzonis takes the oath of office, filling the seat vacated by Larry Pittman. Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Cabarrus County is restructuring several departments, naming Justin Brines EMS chief and expanding leadership responsibilities in emergency se… With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count With her reelection hanging in the balance, Rep. Virginia Foxx has requested election observers as officials prepare to count provisional ball… Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. Watch Now: Related Video US loses measles elimination status due to high number of cases The new faces of the US Congress The new faces of the US Congress Chase, Bank of America, other banks hit by online service outages Chase, Bank of America, other banks hit by online service outages Investigate Trump or tackle living costs? | This is America Investigate Trump or tackle living costs? | This is America