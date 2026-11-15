Top Story Spotlight COMMISSIONERS NOTEBOOK Stuart Valzonis to be sworn in as Cabarrus County commissioner Monday Cabarrus County Government Nov 15, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Stuart Valzonis is scheduled to be sworn in as the newest county commissioner at Monday's commissioners' meeting. Cabarrus County Government Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Government Cabarrus County Commissioners will hold their monthly Regular Meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Government Center in downtown Concord.kAmsFC:?8 E96 >66E:?8[ $EF2CE '2=K@?:D :D D4965F=65 E@ 36 DH@C? :? 2D E96 ?6H6DE 4@F?EJ 4@>>:DD:@?6C]k^AmkAm'2=K@?:D H2D D6=64E65 3J E96 r232CCFD r@F?EJ #6AF3=:42? !2CEJ tI64FE:G6 r@>>:EE66 2?5 H:== 7:== E96 D62E G242E65 3J {2CCJ !:EE>2?]k^AmkAm'2=K@?:D 92D D6CG65 2D E96 A=2??:?8 5:C64E@C 7@C E96 E@H? @7 s2==2D[ }r[ D:?46 a_ad] !C6G:@FD=J[ 96 D6CG65 2D 2 A=2??6C 7@C E96 4:EJ @7 r92C=@EE6 2?5 E96 E@H? @7 $E2==:?8D]k^Am kAm'2=K@?:D :D?’E E96 @?=J ?6H4@>6C E@ E96 3@2C5] %9C66 @E96C >6>36CD 2C6 D6E E@ ;@:? E96 3@2C5 :? s646>36Ci x?8C:5 }FCD6[ s2? #655:?8 2?5 !9:= w6?CJ]k^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count Rowan-Cabarrus Community College weighs next steps after voters reject $60 million bond Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family Cabarrus EMS to host free life and end-of-life planning event Nov. 14 Studs and duds from Carolina Panthers' Week 9 loss to Broncos kAmp=D@ 5FC:?8 E96 }@G6>36C (@C< $6DD:@?[ E96 3@2C5i k^AmkAm• w62C5 7C@> $@4:2= $6CG:46D s:C64E@C w@==J6 |4r2==F> @? 255:E:@?2= 7F?5:?8] %96 56A2CE>6?E H2D 2H2C565 S`ah[f`_ E9C@F89 E96 $A64:2= p5@AE:@? !C@>@E:@? !C@8C2> 7F?5] %96 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D E96 4@F?EJ’D A6C7@C>2?46 :? 6I4665:?8 E96 u656C2= p5@AE:@? 32D6=:?6 6DE23=:D965 7@C u:D42= *62C a_ad\ae] %96 7F?5:?8 >FDE 36 FD65 7@C 2==@H23=6 6IA6?5:EFC6D E@ 6?92?46 @C 6IA2?5 E96 p5@AE:@? $6CG:46D !C@8C2>] }@ 4@F?EJ >2E49 :D C6BF:C65]k^Am kAm(2E49 E96 7F== }@G6>36C (@C< $6DD:@? 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^J@FEF36]4@>^4232CCFD4@F?EJQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<QmJ@FEF36]4@>^4232CCFD4@F?EJk^2m] k^Am kAmpE E96 }@G6>36C #68F=2C |66E:?8[ E96 3@2C5 H:== 962C 2 AC@4=2>2E:@? 9@?@C:?8 x?7C2DECF4EFC6 2?5 pDD6E |2?286>6?E Wxp|X DE277] xp| :D C6DA@?D:3=6 7@C A=2??:?8[ 5:C64E:?8 2?5 AC@G:5:?8 >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 C6A2:C E@ 4@F?EJ 724:=:E:6D[ 8C@F?5D 2?5 G69:4=6D]k^AmkAm%96 56A2CE>6?E 4@?D:DED @7 E96 7@==@H:?8 5:G:D:@?Di 25>:?:DEC2E:@?[ 3F:=5:?8 >2:?E6?2?46[ D:8? >2:?E6?2?46[ 724:=:EJ D6CG:46D[ 7=66E >2:?E6?2?46 2?5 8C@F?5D >2:?E6?2?46]k^Am kAm%96 3@2C5 H:== 2=D@ C64@8?:K6 xp| s:C64E@C #:492C5 $E2?4:= @? 9:D C6E:C6>6?E]k^AmkAm#6D:56?ED 42? =:G6DEC62> 4@>>:DD:@?6C >66E:?8D 7C@> E96 9@>6A286 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FDk^2m @C *@F%F36 Wor232CCFDr@F?EJX] |66E:?8D 2=D@ 2:C @? r23r@ %' W$A64ECF> r23=6 r92??6= aaX] k^Am kAmURgabhj%@ C625 E96 7F== (@C< $6DD:@? 286?52[ G:D:EURgabhjk2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^v@G6C?>6?E^q@2C5D\2?5\r@>>:EE66D^q@2C5\|66E:?8DQm4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^v@G6C?>6?E^q@2C5D\2?5\r@>>:EE66D^q@2C5\|66E:?8Dk^2m[ 4=:4< E96URgabhj}@G6>36C aURgabhj(@C< $6DD:@? E23 2?5 D6=64E U=5BF@jp86?52UC5BF@j F?56C U=5BF@j#6=2E65 x?7@C>2E:@?]UC5BF@jURgabhjk^Am kAm$E2J FA52E65 @? E96D6 2?5 2== r@F?EJ AC@8C2>D 2?5 AC@;64ED 3J G:D:E:?8 k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^r23v@Q E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4232CCFD4@F?EJ]FD^r23v@k^2m]k^Am 0 Comments Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Harrisburg has a new town council member. Jim Eskew was appointed in a 3-2 vote to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Chris Faw. With 5th District race undecided, Foxx requests observers to monitor vote count With her reelection hanging in the balance, Rep. Virginia Foxx has requested election observers as officials prepare to count provisional ball… Cabarrus County announces Veterans Day ceremony, closures for Nov. 11 Cabarrus County will honor local veterans Nov. 11 with an appreciation ceremony in Concord. Here's what to know about the event and county off… Cabarrus County reorganizes leadership, names new EMS chief Cabarrus County is restructuring several departments, naming Justin Brines EMS chief and expanding leadership responsibilities in emergency se… Election 2026 Democrats get wins in Cabarrus County, pick up seat in NC Senate, 2 in House According to data from the N.C. State Board of Elections, 53.27%, 87,283 people, cast a ballot in the election. 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