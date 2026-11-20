Top Story Spotlight Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Cabarrus County Government Nov 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Dr. Kamilah McKissick, left, with NAMI President Anjie Vickers following the presentation of the John Baggett Award. BarlowVision Photography Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cabarrus County Government Cabarrus County Behavioral Health Director Dr. Kamilah McKissick has been honored for her compassionate advocacy for those struggling with mental illness.kAm|4z:DD:4< 2446AE65 E96 2H2C5 62C=:6C E9:D >@?E9 2E 2 }2E:@?2= p==:2?46 @? |6?E2= x==?6DD W}p|xX 46C6>@?J :? #2=6:89]k^AmkAm%96 2H2C5 :D ?2>65 27E6C y@9? q2886EE[ 2 7@C>6C }p|x 6I64FE:G6 5:C64E@C 2?5 >6?E2= 962=E9 5:G:D:@? 5:C64E@C 2?5 =@?8\E:>6 >6?E2= 962=E9 25G@42E6] xE C64@8?:K6D E96 =@42= 4@>>F?:EJ 677@CED @7 2 ?@?\>6>36C @? 3692=7 @7 A6@A=6 =:G:?8 H:E9 >6?E2= :==?6DD 2?5 E96:C 72>:=:6D]k^Am kAm%96 2H2C5 C64@8?:K6D |4z:DD:4<’D “5:DE:?8F:D965 42C66C :? >6?E2= 962=E9[ 96C 4@>>:E>6?E E@ :?5:G:5F2=D 2?5 72>:=:6D 27764E65 3J >6?E2= 962=E9 4@?5:E:@?D 2?5 96C 6IEC2@C5:?2CJ 23:=:EJ E@ EC2?D7@C> 4@>>F?:EJ G:D:@? :?E@ >62?:?87F= 24E:@?[” 244@C5:?8 E@ }p|x }r 3@2C5 @7 5:C64E@CD !C6D:56?E p?;:6 ':4<6CD[ H9@ ?@>:?2E65 |4z:DD:4< 2?5 AC6D6?E65 E96 2H2C5] “x? r232CCFD r@F?EJ[ sC] |4z:DD:4< 92D 366? :?DECF>6?E2= :? 25G2?4:?8 2 4@@C5:?2E65 4@>>F?:EJH:56 2AAC@249 E@ 3692G:@C2= 962=E9]”k^Am People are also reading… 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Piedmont Dance Theatre brings ballet stars to Kannapolis for 'The Nutcracker' National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Major US banks face widespread service outages Dancing for the Arts raises $60,708 for Cabarrus Arts Council Cabarrus behavioral health center earns top construction award Cabarrus County planning, construction offices return to Government Center Nov. 20 Stuart Valzonis to be sworn in as Cabarrus County commissioner Monday kAm|4z:DD:4<[ 2 =:46?D65 ADJ49@=@8:DE[ 92D D6CG65 2D E96 4@F?EJ’D q692G:@C2= w62=E9 5:C64E@C D:?46 a_ac]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm$96 96=A65 DE66C 56G6=@A>6?E @7 E96 ?6H C68:@?2= $E6A96? |] |@CC:D q692G:@C2= w62=E9 r6?E6C] %92E 46?E6C @A6?65 :? ~4E@36C 2?5 D6CG6D r232CCFD 2?5 E96 C68:@? 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