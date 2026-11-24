Top Story Spotlight Concord announces Thanksgiving closures, changes to trash pickup and transit City of Concord Nov 24, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Concord government offices will close for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27. Several services will operate on modified schedules due to the holiday.k9am$@=:5 (2DE6 $6CG:46Dk^9amkAm%96C6 :D ?@ 82C3286[ C64J4=:?8[ 3F=<J[ @C J2C5 H2DE6 4@==64E:@? @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] %9FCD52J 4FDE@>6CD H:== 92G6 2 @?6\52J 56=2J 5F6 E@ E96 9@=:52J[ H:E9 4C6HD D6CG:4:?8 E96:C C@FE6 @? uC:52J[ }@G] af]k^AmkAmrFDE@>6CD 2C6 6?4@FC2865 E@ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@?4@C5?4]8@G^H92ED>J52JQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4@?4@C5?4]8@G^H92ED>J52Jk^2m 2?5 5@H?=@25 E96 7C66 rp#%@=@8J >@3:=6 2AA E@ 92G6 E96:C 4@==64E:@? D4965F=6 2E E96:C 7:?86CE:AD 2?5 C646:G6 ?@E:7:42E:@?D 23@FE D4965F=6 492?86D] rFDE@>6CD 42? 2=D@ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^4@?4@C5?4]8@G^=@@D6=62G6DQ E2C86ElQ03=2?<Qm4@?4@C5?4]8@G^=@@D6=62G6Dk^2m E@ D66 H96? 4C6HD H:== 36 4@==64E:?8 =@@D6 =62G6D :? E96:C ?6:893@C9@@5]k^Am People are also reading… Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Piedmont Dance Theatre brings ballet stars to Kannapolis for 'The Nutcracker' National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety College football rankings after Week 12: Updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 Cabarrus behavioral health center earns top construction award Duke Energy customers to see 9.5% rate hike. Utility to increase use of coal, natural gas Sexton: Virginia is getting ready to sell recreational marijuana. What's NC going to do? Pet owners could pay more for veterinary care if merger goes through, NC attorney general warns Cabarrus County tourism leaders honor hospitality standouts at annual awards Harrisburg letter writer: Paper has little to no local high school sports F&M Bank receives 2026 Housing Hero of the Year Award from WeBuild Concord NC gas tax holiday nears its end. Will drivers pay more at the pump again? Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts k9am!2C<D U2>Aj #64C62E:@?k^9amkAm%96 4:EJ’D C64C62E:@? 46?E6CD H:== 36 4=@D65 @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae] #64C62E:@? r6?E6CD H:== 7@==@H 9@=:52J 9@FCD @? uC:52J[ }@G] af 2?5 @A6? 7C@> `a\e A]>]k^AmkAm%96 s2G:5 !9:==:AD p4E:G:EJ r6?E6C[ 2?5 E96 r=62C(2E6C pCED r6?E6C U2>Aj $EF5:@D[ :?4=F5:?8 E96 r6C2>:4D r6?E6C[ H:== 36 4=@D65 @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae 2?5 uC:52J[ }@G] af]k^Am k9am#:56C %C2?D:Ek^9am kAm#:56C %C2?D:E H:== 4=@D6[ 2?5 3FD6D H:== ?@E @A6C2E6 @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] #68F=2C D6CG:46 H:== C6DF>6 @? uC:52J[ }@G] af]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Florida just got a little closer. Avelo Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Concord to Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa this week. Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million This one-of-a-kind estate offers a remarkable blend of character, recreation, functionality, and space to create something truly special." Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Cabarrus County's top behavioral health official has earned statewide recognition for her work helping individuals and families affected by me… National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Clothing retailer The Children’s Place is holding a going-out-of-business sale after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety Eight Atrium Health hospitals earned A grades for patient safety in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 ratings, including facilities in Cabarrus, … Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Greenwich father, President Trump's nephew, writes book to advocate for disability rights Greenwich father, President Trump's nephew, writes book to advocate for disability rights Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive