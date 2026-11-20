Spotlight LETTER TO THE EDITOR Harrisburg letter writer: Paper has little to no local high school sports Nov 20, 2026 4 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I will not be renewing my subscription as there is little to no coverage of local high school sports. Nothing meaningful. For a small town paper one would see that as important.kA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmkDEC@?8mvC68@CJ rC2?7@C5k^DEC@?8mk^AmkA DEJ=6lQE6IE\2=:8?i C:89EjQmw2CC:D3FC8k^Am 0 Comments Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office How many parking spaces are reserved for customers at Concord's McCachern Boulevard post office? A letter writer says the answer is two. Concord letter writer: McCachern Boulevard post office has parking issue There is a parking issue at the USPO at 66 McCachern Blvd. SE in Concord and no one at the PO is interested it solving it.