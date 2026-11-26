Top Story Spotlight Concord seniors make blankets to bring Christmas warmth to children in need From staff reports Nov 26, 2026 Nov 26, 2026 Updated 6 mins ago 0 A group of women have been making blankets to send to a West Virginia ministry for children in need. Courtesy of Katie Earley Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports A group of local women has spent the year making blankets to send in a Christmas package to a ministry in West Virginia that will share the items with children in need.kAms@C@E9J DE2CE65 >2<:?8 E:6 3=2?<6ED H:E9 96C 49FC49[ !C@G:56?46 !C6D3JE6C:2?] $96 D@@? E@@< E96 9@33J ?6IE 5@@C E@ 96C 9@>6 2E w@=:52J rC6D46?E w6:89ED D6?:@C =:G:?8 4@>>F?:EJ :? r@?4@C5[ H96C6 96C 7C:6?5D ;@:?65 96C 677@CED[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAmxE’D 2 ECF6 4@>>F?:EJ AC@;64E] }2?4J 4C@496ED 3@@E:6D 2?5 E@3@882?D] tG6=J? >2<6D 42C5D E@ :?4=F56 H:E9 6249 3=2?<6E[ 42CCJ:?8 >6DD286D @7 =@G6 2?5 DFAA@CE 24C@DD E96 >:=6D] y6CC: H2D96D 2== E96 3=2?<6E[ 2?5 !688J p??’D H28@? 96=AD EC2?DA@CE E96 3=2?<6ED 2?5 DFAA=:6D]k^Am People are also reading… Three Concord police officers receive North Carolina Medal of Valor for daring rescue Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Harrisburg adopts 20-year plan to manage growth, preserve small-town character Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety Harrisburg letter writer: Paper has little to no local high school sports College football rankings after Week 12: Updated Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 Duke Energy customers to see 9.5% rate hike. Utility to increase use of coal, natural gas Sexton: Virginia is getting ready to sell recreational marijuana. What's NC going to do? Cabarrus County tourism leaders honor hospitality standouts at annual awards Goddard School in Concord earns national early childhood education accreditation Pet owners could pay more for veterinary care if merger goes through, NC attorney general warns Concord announces Thanksgiving closures, changes to trash pickup and transit Concord-Padgett airport warns holiday travelers of limited parking Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million kAm“xE’D 2 H@?56C7F= 766=:?8 E@ <?@H E92E E96C6 2C6 DE:== E9:?8D H6 42? 5@ E@ 96=A @E96CD[” D2JD {J??[ @?6 @7 E96 3=2?<6E >2<6CD 2E E96 4@>>F?:EJ]k^AmkAm%96 C6D:56?ED H:== 82E96C @?6 =2DE E:>6 @? }@G] b_ E@ AFE E96 7:?:D9:?8 E@F496D @? E9:D J62C’D 3=2?<6ED 367@C6 E96J’C6 D9:AA65 E@ (6DE ':C8:?:2 =2E6C :? E96 H66<] k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Three Concord police officers receive North Carolina Medal of Valor for daring rescue Three Concord police officers are receiving North Carolina's Medal of Valor after rescuing a shooting victim while an armed suspect remained b… Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Cabarrus County's top behavioral health official has earned statewide recognition for her work helping individuals and families affected by me… Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Florida just got a little closer. Avelo Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Concord to Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa this week. Harrisburg adopts 20-year plan to manage growth, preserve small-town character With Harrisburg's population projected to approach 29,000 by 2030, town leaders have adopted a plan addressing development, roads, parks and o… Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety Eight Atrium Health hospitals earned A grades for patient safety in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 ratings, including facilities in Cabarrus, … Watch Now: Related Video Trump Admin Set To Unveil New Tariffs On 16 Global Economies How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days How Black Friday became one of America's biggest shopping days Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Democrats secure 258 sets in House, look ahead to 2028 Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan