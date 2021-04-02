Fire destroys Laurel Park clubhouse

CONCORD, NC - Concord Fire was called to the scene of a non-residential structure fire on Laurelview Drive Northwest in Concord this evening at 6 p.m. Crews arrived on the scene within three minutes and confirmed heavy fire with the structure 50 percent involved and partial roof failure.

Strong winds were a factor in extinguishment. Concord Fire used aerial devices and multiple hose lines to control the fire by 6:22 p.m. with no injuries. A total of four engines, two ladders, two battalion chiefs, and one safety officer responded with a total of 24 firefighters.

Due to heavy fire damage, a structural collapse onto an outside gas meter caused a leak and ignited a gas fire. Dominion Energy was on scene to assist Concord Fire with locating the gas line and extinguishing the gas fire.

The Concord Fire Department was also assisted by the Concord Police Department, Concord Electric Services, and Cabarrus County EMS.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.