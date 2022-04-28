District Court Judge Seat 2 primary election Q & A: Beth Street

District: Cabarrus County

Question 1: Why do you want to run for this position?

Answer: Becoming a judge is a calling the Lord put on my life a long time ago. I believe the time has come for me to be obedient to the Lord and step into this position of service to the Cabarrus County community. I will work hard to do the best job and make the best decisions, with the Lord’s daily guidance, to serve the citizens of this community. Strong judges are an important key to having a strong judicial system. Strong judicial systems keep our communities safe. As a judge, I will work hard, follow the law, and I will be fair and firm.

Question 2: What makes you qualified to fill this seat?

Answer: I am an Assistant District Attorney in Cabarrus County. I have prosecuted thousands of crimes from speeding tickets to rape, robberies and murders for 8 years. I have run every criminal court in the courthouse. I prosecute all the physical child abuse cases in Cabarrus County. I am involved in the community by serving on many boards and committees that protect children in Cabarrus County, such as the Cabarrus Partnership for Children, Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Child Protective Team, Human Trafficking Taskforce, and the Cabarrus Women’s Center. I have the legal and life experience to make wise and judicious decisions. I am a mother of 3 grown sons, and I was a teacher before becoming a lawyer. I am passionate about protecting children. I have an excellent work ethic.

Question 3: What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community?

Answer: There are two most pressing issues specific to judges in Cabarrus County. First, we must have judges who will follow the law, not ignore it, create their own version of the law or manipulate it to their own purposes. A judge that does not follow the law is really useless to the people that he is supposed to be serving. The second issue specific to Cabarrus County judges is the proximity to Mecklenburg County and the cultural push to have a more lenient judicial system, like Mecklenburg County. Their lenient judicial system is why the Mecklenburg crime rate has increased so much the past few years, and we do not want to become like Mecklenburg County in that aspect. I will be a strong judge who follows the law and holds criminals accountable for their actions.