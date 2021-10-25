FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: After a six-year break and plenty of heartache, Spiders once again rule SPC

While trying to kill time early in the fourth quarter, Concord converted a fourth-down play just inside West Rowan territory. The possession eventually ended with a Falcons interception, but the drive chewed up over seven minutes at a time when that was the Spiders’ main objective.

West Rowan cut Concord’s lead to 21-13 later in the fourth quarter and got one last chance to tie the score when it got the ball back at its own 30 with three minutes, 29 seconds remaining. The Falcons would enter the red zone with the help of two 16-yard completions by Loeblein, including one that came on a fourth-down play.

Admittedly, Concord coach Marty Paxton was thinking ahead. Having endured three losing seasons but now enjoying the wave of a five-game winning streak, the possibility of having to go to overtime to capture the conference championship had entered the fourth-year coach’s mind.

The Falcons set up for a fourth-and-2 at Concord’s 15-yard line with 44 seconds left on the clock. The Spiders needed one more perfectly timed play.

Loeblein quickly looked for a receiver over the middle. But Phillips, who didn’t have to step in any direction once the ball was in the air, was directly in the way and batted the ball down.