FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Spiders using hard-nosed defense to exceed expectations

CONCORD – Marty Paxton loves proving naysayers wrong.

Paxton and his Concord Spiders had quite a few of those naysayers early in the season. Outside expectations for the Spiders had been low heading into the fall 2021 campaign.

Add on an 0-2 start that included being outscored by a combined 69-21 by Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors, and Paxton believes many had written his team off entering South Piedmont 3A Conference play.

But the Spiders have exceeded those low expectations and then some as they defeated Northwest Cabarrus, 48-14, on Friday night to move to 5-0 in the SPC.

Currently tied for first place, they will now have a chance to clinch the SPC title next Friday against West Rowan.

“There is nothing like proving people wrong and enjoying smiling like we are right now,” Paxton said after the Spiders’ win Friday.

A key to the Spiders’ success in conference play has been their defense. In their five wins, the team is only allowing an average of eight points per game.

This comes after their Sept. 10 matchup against the Warriors, in which they gave up 49 points and almost 400 yards.