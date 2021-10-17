FRIDAY NIGHT FOLLOW-UP: Spiders using hard-nosed defense to exceed expectations

CONCORD – Marty Paxton loves proving naysayers wrong.
Paxton and his Concord Spiders had quite a few of those naysayers early in the season. Outside expectations for the Spiders had been low heading into the fall 2021 campaign.
Add on an 0-2 start that included being outscored by a combined 69-21 by Jay M. Robinson and the Cabarrus Warriors, and Paxton believes many had written his team off entering South Piedmont 3A Conference play.
But the Spiders have exceeded those low expectations and then some as they defeated Northwest Cabarrus, 48-14, on Friday night to move to 5-0 in the SPC.
Currently tied for first place, they will now have a chance to clinch the SPC title next Friday against West Rowan.
“There is nothing like proving people wrong and enjoying smiling like we are right now,” Paxton said after the Spiders’ win Friday.
A key to the Spiders’ success in conference play has been their defense. In their five wins, the team is only allowing an average of eight points per game.
This comes after their Sept. 10 matchup against the Warriors, in which they gave up 49 points and almost 400 yards.
The Spiders were down early in that game and were unable to come back. That night, Paxton explained, his defense needed to be more disciplined and push itself to work harder.
“We need effort throughout the entire game,” Paxton said on Sept. 10. “I do not think there is a ton that needs to change; we just have to play with more effort.”
Paxton says his team had a “come to Jesus” moment after that loss. The Spiders came together and decided to attack SPC opponents with a new level of physicality.
“We challenged them, and the guys responded,” Paxton explained Friday night. “We talked about it and said we needed to just keep going and win.”
And win, they have.
What stood out most in the Spiders’ win over the Trojans Friday was the defense’s ability to limit plays in the passing game.
Trojans’ quarterback Alex Walker had been lighting up SPC opponents, averaging 220 yards and two touchdowns in conference play leading into Friday’s matchup.
But the Spiders made Walker uncomfortable in the pocket, forcing him to complete just nine of his 25 passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns.
The Spiders also intercepted one of Walker’s passes, as sophomore Keyon Phillips returned it 90 yards to the end zone.
Phillips also was the Spiders’ leading tackler, with 5.5 stops, while Tristen Pittman had four and was followed by Shimill Flake (three), along with Jarrell Smith, Xavier Sanders, DeMichael Lyerly, Tre Williams and Jameson Hackett (all with 2.5 apiece).
Elijah Smith led the way with a sack, while Williams and Bryson Overcash each had a half sack.
This is a stark contrast from that matchup against the Warriors, when the Spiders allowed 297 yards and four touchdowns from opposing QB Tyler Green in that game.
Paxton believes there is a strong synergy going on between his defense and the coaching staff that is allowing them to click on all cylinders.
“Our kids are doing what they are supposed to do,” Paxton said. “They are really coachable. When (defensive coordinator Ryan) Crowder puts in the scheme, those guys are executing it.”
Paxton had expressed prior to the season that he and his team would focus on being more physically imposing than their opponents.
He explained his training regimen that involved far more strength and conditioning work than on-field schematics.
Knowing he would be starting numerous players on both offense and defense, he hoped that his team – particularly the defense – would be able to remain physical for the extent of the game by being in the best shape of its life.
That strategy has worked thus far for the Spiders, and it worked again against the Trojans on Friday night.
“The defense is playing lights out,” Paxton said. “They are playing with relentless effort on every single play.”