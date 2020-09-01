Gov. Cooper announces move to 'Safer-at-Home' Phase 2.5 on Friday

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, North Carolina will be moving into a “Safer-at-Home” Phase 2.5 beginning Friday at 5 p.m.
In this new phase gyms and indoor exercise facilities will be able to open again at 30 percent capacity, but bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed.
Face coverings will be required when working out at gyms in “Safer-at-Home” Phase 2.5. They will also be required for any individuals when in public over the age of 5.
Additionally, playgrounds will be allowed to open while museums and aquariums will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.
Capacity limits in restaurants and personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons will stay the same.
“I want to be clear — we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing,” Cooper said. “Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever.
“In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously. Wearing a face mask, washing your hands, waiting 6 feet apart. These things have never been more important.”
As of Tuesday afternoon the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the state to have seen 169,425 lab-confirmed cases with 2,111 new cases reported since Monday. There are currently 953 people in the hospital with 2,741 people who have died.
In this new phase of reopening the at-risk population — meaning those 65 and older and others who are immunosuppressed — is encouraged to stay home.
Mass gatherings indoors will now allow 25 people while 50 will be allowed outside.
“Let’s keep doing what we know works,” Cooper said. “Let’s stay strong, and let’s beat this virus. I know we can, and I know we can come out stronger on the other side.”
