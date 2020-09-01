Gov. Cooper announces move to 'Safer-at-Home' Phase 2.5 on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from The Independent Tribune, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday, North Carolina will be moving into a “Safer-at-Home” Phase 2.5 beginning Friday at 5 p.m.

In this new phase gyms and indoor exercise facilities will be able to open again at 30 percent capacity, but bars, nightclubs, movie theaters, indoor entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed.

Face coverings will be required when working out at gyms in “Safer-at-Home” Phase 2.5. They will also be required for any individuals when in public over the age of 5.

Additionally, playgrounds will be allowed to open while museums and aquariums will be able to open at 50 percent capacity.

Capacity limits in restaurants and personal care businesses such as hair and nail salons will stay the same.

“I want to be clear — we can do this safely only if we keep doing what we know works — wearing masks and social distancing,” Cooper said. “Moving to Phase 2.5 means we can safely do a few more things while still fighting the virus as vigorously as ever.

“In fact, a new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously. Wearing a face mask, washing your hands, waiting 6 feet apart. These things have never been more important.”