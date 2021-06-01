HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Trojans land a highly respected basketball name to succeed Jackson as coach

CONCORD – Before this past high school basketball season, then-Northwest Cabarrus boys coach Eric Jackson quietly went to administrators and informed them that the 2021 campaign would be his final time leading the Trojans.

So for several months, Northwest Cabarrus athletics director Jason Adams had time to ponder his next move before officially opening the search after the season ended.

Adams conducted an exhaustive search, receiving interest from “an outstanding applicant pool.” But one name stood out – not just among people interested in taking over the Trojans but in basketball circles on a grander scale.

As in an NCAA Division I champion who helped take down one of college basketball’s blue-blood programs.

On Tuesday, Adams announced that former University of Connecticut guard Ricky Moore has been hired as the new Trojans coach.

Moore, who was known throughout his Huskies career as a heady player who made the fundamentals staples of his game, will officially take over on June 7.

Moore was a strong player for all four of his seasons with the Huskies, but he gained his greatest acclaim for his role on the UCONN squad that defeated the heavily favored Duke Blue Devils in the 1999 national championship game.