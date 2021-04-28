HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: With all Dew respect, pitching leads Bulls past Pirates to clinch SW4A title

HARRISBURG – On Tuesday afternoon, the Hickory Ridge softball team defeated Porter Ridge, 3-0, to claim the Southwestern 4A Conference title, its first regular-season championship since 2017.
With the win, Hickory Ridge (11-2, 9-0 SWC) is guaranteed a spot in the state tournament. Meanwhile, Porter Ridge (8-3, 7-2 SWC) had already locked up at least second place but will be looking to secure a potential wild card berth in the playoffs.
The clear highlight of the shutout victory for the Ragin’ Bulls was sophomore pitcher Anna Dew, who threw 14 strikeouts in six innings and only allowed one hit. The Pirates were only able to bat more than four times in an inning just once in the entire game. It was Dew’s sixth shutout of the season.
“I’m always thinking about my team, because they always have my back,” said Dew. “I’m just thinking about hitting my spots because we’ve been working all season, and it’s really showing.”
Hickory Ridge coach Justin Davies saw Dew’s impressive performance as an example of how the Ragin’ Bulls can rise to the challenge, even when not playing their best against a tough opponent.
“Anna’s pitching was No. 1, and Porter Ridge is a good-hitting team,” Davies said. “We were fortunate she came out and threw as well as she did. She’s been doing it all year for us
“We left a lot of baserunners on, it wasn’t perfect softball, and there’s some things that we’ve got to clean up, but I’m happy with the result.”
While Dew’s prowess on the mound was the primary engine of victory for Hickory Ridge, the Ragin’ Bulls had to still put runs on the board in order to win. All three of those scores came during the bottom of the second inning, in which defensive lapses by Porter Ridge gave Hickory Ridge the perfect opportunity to pull out in front.
Senior captain Kylie LaRousa started off the inning by reaching third base on a pair of outfield errors, followed by a double from fellow senior Rachel Herzig getting to second on another error. Then, with two runners on base, senior Erin Murphy popped up toward left field, but the ball bounced out of the glove of Pirates shortstop Lauren Love, and LaRousa took advantage to score the Ragin’ Bulls’ first run. Another error - an errant throw toward third base - gave Herzig an opening, and she took it to score again for a 2-0 Hickory Ridge lead.
“Honestly, it was just putting the ball in play,” said LaRousa, “so that’s what we did. We had runners on, put the ball in play, and it worked in our favor.”
But the Pirates were not out of the woods yet. The next Hickory Ridge batter was Nicole Otto, who popped a quick bunt off of her bat and sped toward first base. Porter Ridge pitcher Natalya Salo attempted to send it to first for the out, but the throw did not connect, and Murphy - then on third base - took the opportunity to cross home plate and put the Ragin’ Bulls up 3-0.
“We just did not make routine plays,” said Porter Ridge coach Andrew Myers. “If we make the routine play, who knows what happens.”
After a Hickory Ridge walk and another hit, the Pirates managed to stop the bleeding with a tag-out and a strikeout. Yet that six-error, three-run inning ultimately became the difference-maker and blemished an otherwise-decent outing for Porter Ridge freshman pitcher Natalya Salo, who recorded five strikeouts and did not allow any more runs in the game after the second inning.
“We had to pick each other up and just play as a team and not give up,” said Salo. “We definitely have to work on a few things.”
Even though Salo and the Pirates recovered on defense after Hickory Ridge’s opportunistic outburst, the Ragin’ Bulls still managed to tally at least one hit in every following inning, led by Jadyn Jonasse’s three. For Porter Ridge, Love was the only player to record a hit.
Both teams will meet again in their regular-season finale on Thursday, this time at Porter Ridge, where the Pirates will likely need a win to be in prime playoff position and the Ragin’ Bulls will be looking to cap off a successful season and maximize their playoff seeding.
“If we play the game that we’re supposed to play – we just play sound softball, we pitch, we put the bat on the ball and just play solid defense -- we have an opportunity to go pretty deep in the playoffs,” said Davies. “But anything (can happen). It’s softball, so no matter who we play, we’re not going to take them lightly.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Ridge 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -- 3 10 3
Porter Ridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 3 7
Hickory Ridge hits - Rachel Herzig (3), Jadyn Jonasse (3), Kylie LaRousa, Erin Murphy, Nicole Otto (2)
Porter Ridge hits - Alexa Bossert (2), Lauren Love
Hickory Ridge RBIs - Erin Murphy (2), Nicole Otto
WP - Anna Dew (6.0 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 14 K)
LP - Natalya Salo (7.0 IP, 3 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 5 K)