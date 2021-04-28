HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL: With all Dew respect, pitching leads Bulls past Pirates to clinch SW4A title

“We left a lot of baserunners on, it wasn’t perfect softball, and there’s some things that we’ve got to clean up, but I’m happy with the result.”

While Dew’s prowess on the mound was the primary engine of victory for Hickory Ridge, the Ragin’ Bulls had to still put runs on the board in order to win. All three of those scores came during the bottom of the second inning, in which defensive lapses by Porter Ridge gave Hickory Ridge the perfect opportunity to pull out in front.

Senior captain Kylie LaRousa started off the inning by reaching third base on a pair of outfield errors, followed by a double from fellow senior Rachel Herzig getting to second on another error. Then, with two runners on base, senior Erin Murphy popped up toward left field, but the ball bounced out of the glove of Pirates shortstop Lauren Love, and LaRousa took advantage to score the Ragin’ Bulls’ first run. Another error - an errant throw toward third base - gave Herzig an opening, and she took it to score again for a 2-0 Hickory Ridge lead.

“Honestly, it was just putting the ball in play,” said LaRousa, “so that’s what we did. We had runners on, put the ball in play, and it worked in our favor.”