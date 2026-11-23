Top Story Spotlight Kannapolis announces Thanksgiving closures, garbage collection changes City of Kannapolis Nov 23, 2026 7 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All city of Kannapolis offices will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm%96C6 H:== 36 ?@ 82C3286^C64J4=:?8 4@==64E:@? @? %92?<D8:G:?8 s2J] v2C3286 2?5 C64J4=:?8 H:== @A6C2E6 @? 2 @?6\52J 56=2J — W%9FCD52J’D C@FE6 H:== 36 4@==64E65 @? uC:52J 2?5 uC:52J’D C@FE6 H:== 36 4@==64E65 @? $2EFC52JX] %96C6 H:== 36 ?@ =@@D6 =627^J2C5 H2DE6 4@==64E:@? @? %9FCD52J[ }@G] ae[ 2?5 uC:52J[ }@G] af]k^AmkAmp== 82C3286^C64J4=:?8^=@@D6 =627^J2C5 H2DE6 4@==64E:@?D H:== C6DF>6 @? 2 C68F=2C D4965F=6 368:??:?8 |@?52J[ }@G] b_]k^Am kAmu@C >@C6 :?7@C>2E:@?[ 5@H?=@25 E96 7C66 rp#%@=@8J 2AA 7C@> E96 pAA=6 2?5 v@@8=6 !=2J DE@C6D]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Avelo Airlines launches three new nonstop flights from Concord to Florida Florida just got a little closer. Avelo Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Concord to Orlando, Fort Myers and Tampa this week. Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million This one-of-a-kind estate offers a remarkable blend of character, recreation, functionality, and space to create something truly special." Cabarrus County behavioral health director honored for mental health advocacy Cabarrus County's top behavioral health official has earned statewide recognition for her work helping individuals and families affected by me… National children's clothing retailer closing all stores, including Concord locations Clothing retailer The Children’s Place is holding a going-out-of-business sale after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Atrium Health Cabarrus among eight hospitals receiving A grades for safety Eight Atrium Health hospitals earned A grades for patient safety in The Leapfrog Group's fall 2026 ratings, including facilities in Cabarrus, … Watch Now: Related Video Abdul El-Sayed Urges Trump To Back Universal Healthcare Under 'TrumpCare' Plan Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats Trump vows vetoes but says he’s open to deals with Democrats A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive A supermoon is on the way. Why it will be extra impressive December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US December Could Be One of the Warmest on Record in the US