Top Story Spotlight Brice Long earns Eagle Scout Award From staff reports Aug 25, 2026 Aug 25, 2026 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Brice Long of Troop 5 at Cold Spring GMC received the Eagle Scout Award in a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 23. Submitted photo Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports Brice Long was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 23. Jerry Helms and Dave Jordan, leaders of Troop 5, presented the award.kAm%C@@A d :D DA@?D@C65 3J r@=5 $AC:?8D v|r[ H96C6 {@?8 4@>A=6E65 9:D t28=6 $4@FE D6CG:46 AC@;64E] w6 56D:8?65 2?5 3F:=E 2 }2E:G:EJ D46?6 E@ 36 5:DA=2J65 @? E96 49FC49’D 7C@?E =2H?]k^Am Brice Long's Eagle Scout program was creating a Nativity Scene that Cold Springs GMC displays in front of the church during the Christmas season. Submited photo Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts kAm{@?8 2=D@ 62C?65 2== 7@FC C6=:8:@FD 2H2C5D 2G2:=23=6 E9C@F89 rF3 $4@FED 2?5 q@J $4@FED[ 2? 249:6G6>6?E C64@8?:K65 H:E9 2 DA64:2= 7@FC\DE2C A:?] ~?=J 23@FE `T @7 $4@FED 62C? 2== 7@FC 2H2C5D]k^Am kAmp D6?:@C 2E |@F?E !=62D2?E w:89 $49@@=[ {@?8 92D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E96 D49@@=’D #~%r AC@8C2> 7@C E9C66 J62CD] w6 :D 2=D@ 2? 24E:G6 >6>36C @7 9:D 49FC49 J@FE9 8C@FA 2?5 92D A2CE:4:A2E65 :? E9C66 >:DD:@? EC:AD]k^Am People are also reading… Music and dancing highlight Swanee Theatre late summer, fall lineup UDPATED - Opening night scoreboard - Cabarrus scores Three charged in 2024 Kannapolis home-invasion killing Rooftop restaurant, cocktail lounge coming to downtown Concord Cream of Cabarrus - Jay M. Robinson picked to repeat Friday Five: Are you ready for some football? I am More changes for Harris Teeter after canceled Concord project? Parent outsourcing work to India UPDATED - Opening week scoreboard - Cabarrus scores and more Audi was going 132 mph on I-85 when it killed a Kannapolis teen, NC troopers say CORRECTION - Photo not the right person Our spotlight game: Tigers' ground and pound takes down the Spiders The District Exchange fully occupied, 17 businesses set to celebrate Steve Davis: Where does the name Cabarrus come from? Carolina Renaissance Festival to hold job fair for seasonal workers Kiefer's Viking approach to football - 'brutally strong' kAmu@==@H:?8 8C25F2E:@?[ {@?8 A=2?D E@ 2EE6?5 r6?EC2= !:65>@?E r@>>F?:EJ r@==686 2?5 AFCDF6 2 568C66 :? 2FE@>@E:G6 >6492?:4D]k^AmkAmw6 :D E96 D@? @7 z2C:6 {@?8]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UDPATED - Opening night scoreboard - Cabarrus scores Northwest Cabarrus 35 West Cabarrus 20 Three charged in 2024 Kannapolis home-invasion killing Three men have been charged in connection with the 2024 shooting death of a 26-year-old Kannapolis man during a home invasion, police announce… Friday Five: Are you ready for some football? I am Mark Plemmons' Friday Five includes: A visit to Cabarrus County by Gov. Josh Stein; a hot early start to football season; the Autobell scholar… More changes for Harris Teeter after canceled Concord project? Parent outsourcing work to India The parent company of Harris Teeter plans to shift jobs to a back-office and tech operations center in India, according to reports. Earlier it… UPDATED - Opening week scoreboard - Cabarrus scores and more Here are Cabarrus scores and a few notes from across the Piedmont and Western North Carolina from the opening week of high school football. Watch Now: Related Video USS Abraham Lincoln to Dock in Thailand After Record Deployment and Mental Health Concerns Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles Trump Threatens To Double Tariffs On Canadian Vehicles What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. What happens after Lindsay Clancy's trial ends? USA TODAY explains. Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game Transgender athlete debate draws dueling protests outside Fever-Liberty game