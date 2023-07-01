CHARLOTTE – To ensure student-athletes have access to high-quality, nationally recognized orthopedic and sports medicine services, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte athletic department and Atrium Health have joined forces to provide a variety of sports medicine services along with health and wellness programs for student-athletes.

The collaboration includes embedded certified athletic trainers, sports nutritionists, physical therapists and associated physician and provider coverage. Atrium Health is the official health care provider for the Charlotte 49ers and is proud of its long-time dedication to the health of the school’s student-athletes.

Through the partnership, which became effective June 1, 2023, Atrium Health will expand its exclusive athletic training offerings to the university for all sports. The goal of the new agreement is to further enhance the athletic experience and to promote the safety of student-athletes through additional providers and services.

Historically, Atrium Health provided athletic trainers, a team physician, sports nutritionists, physical therapy and event medicine coverage. Enhanced services include: 15 athletic trainers by the fall of 2024; physical therapy; access to two sports nutritionists for performance; a team physician; clinical navigation; and event medicine, including CPR training.

“The university’s partnership with Atrium Health is transformational for our program,” said Mike Hill, Charlotte 49ers’ director of athletics. “We are committed to the health and wellness of our student-athletes and Atrium Health delivers in a myriad of ways. To be able to offer our student-athletes extensive sports medicine services, including expanded sport coverage and expertise in physical therapy and sport nutrition is vital to the ongoing health and safety of our athletes.”

The well-orchestrated team of orthopedic and sports medicine specialists at Atrium Health will continue to provide comprehensive care to help student-athletes stay on top of their game. Dr. Anthony Martin, a sports medicine physician at Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute, will collaborate with Dr. Robert Jones, who is the Charlotte 49ers’ team physician and a sports medicine specialist with Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute.

“Our continued partnership with the Charlotte 49ers is part of our mission to provide unparalleled musculoskeletal care to student-athletes,” said Dr. Claude T. Moorman III, president of Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute. “We take care of athletes at all levels, from those in recreational sports to pros in the Carolinas and beyond and are honored that the Charlotte 49ers rely on us to provide them with the best sports medicine care on the sidelines, in the athletic training room and in our facilities.”

As one of the nation’s largest programs, Atrium Health provides sports medicine care to more than 20 professional and collegiate teams and more than 100 high schools across the Southeast. Learn more about Atrium Health Musculoskeletal Institute and how Atrium Health provides health care services to athletes across the Carolinas.