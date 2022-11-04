Cabarrus Calendar

Friday, November 4

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 5

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Cabarrus DAV and Auxiliary will be placing flags on veteran graves at West Concord Cemetery on Union Cemetery Road starting at 10 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join in honoring our veterans is welcome to participate.

A ham and chicken dinner will be held at Friendship United Methodist Church, 4695 Mt. Pleasant Road. S, Concord, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Take out or drive by only. 704-786-3335.

Monday, November 7

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

A Basketry Class is planned for beginner or advanced basket makers from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC. ECA member and talented basket maker Brenda Long will be teaching this large Catchall Basket Class. Cost is $23 and checks may be made payable to : Cabarrus County, and dropped off, or mailed to NC Cooperative Extension, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC . You may also register on line at : go.ncsu.edu/registercabarrus . When the Cabarrus Active Living site opens scroll down to Cooperative Extension, Family and Consumer Sciences , and click to find the Basketry Class. For additional information contact NC Cooperative Extension weekdays at :704-920-3310.

The Kannapolis History Associates meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the social room at A.L. Brown High School. Parking is in lot east of Trinity Methodist Church and use the sidewalk east of Kannapolis Performing Arts Center (auditorium) and follow the signs to KHA. Keith Seramur will present findings from the ground penetrating radar of the Historic Phifer Graveyard.

Tuesday, November 8

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, November 10

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 11

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Veterans' Day Celebration honoring all who served will be held at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County on Spring Street in Concord. The event is co-sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club, Cabarrus County and the City of Concord.

Concord Logan Optimist Club presents a drive through event for Veterans Day from 1-5 p.m. at Logan Multi-Purpose Center, 184 Booker Drive SW, Concord. Come out to support and thank them for their service. For more information, contact Wilma Means at 704-777-1920, or email Teresa Hillie at thillie3@yahoo.com.

Saturday, November 12

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Looking for holiday gifts or your next favorite book? The Friends of the Midland Library is hosting a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The book sale will be held at the Midland Library, 4297-C Highway 24/27 East. Everyone who attends will receive a free tote bag, and Bayou Sno will be selling sno cones, hot chocolate and coffee.

Monday, November 14

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, November 15

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, November 17

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 18

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 19

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Monday, November 21

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Tuesday, November 22

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, November 24

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, November 25

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, November 26

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.