Cabarrus School Board readies for 2022-23 school year

The Cabarrus County Board of Education met on Monday, Aug. 8, for its monthly Business Meeting. Here is an update of discussions and decisions made at the meeting.

Cabarrus County Schools’ Auxiliary Services Chief Operations Officer, John LeGrand, honored Dianne Reese with the Great Wolf Lodge Everyday Hero Award for the month of August. Ms. Reese is a member of the KidPlus team at Mount Pleasant Elementary School.

The board received updates on the following CCS happenings:

• Construction of synthetic turf stadium fields and rubberized track surfaces at Concord and Mount Pleasant High Schools.

• An overview of Roberta Road Middle School as construction nears completion.

• RRMS will open to students this fall as the District’s eighth middle school. A dedication ceremony is planned for Monday, Aug. 22.

• Beginning Teacher of the Year professional development.

• The Exceptional Children’s Assistance Center

• The District-wide RISE Conference on August 17th and 18th at J.M. Robinson to kick-off the new school year for CCS teachers and staff.

The Board voted to approve the following action agenda items:

• School Nutrition Program Meal Prices for the 2022-23 School Year

• Temporary approval for BOE Policy 3200 Selection of Instructional Materials

• Temporary approval for BOE Policy 3210 Parental Inspection and Objection to Instructional Materials

• BOE Policy 4240-7312 Child Abuse Reports and Related Threats to Child Safety approved for second reading

You can view a recording of the August 8th meeting on the Cabarrus County Schools YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyuGMcHgVZA). The meeting agenda and presentation documents are available on BoardDocs.

The Board of Education will meet on Monday, Sept. 12 for a work session and on Monday, Sept. 19 for a business meeting.