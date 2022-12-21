CHURCH EVENTS: Christmas programs highlight special services

Advent Stations (Changing Nativity) display

Calvary Lutheran Church is displaying an outdoor Advent station — a scene made with its newly restored life-size Nativity figures. The scene will change for each week of Advent, ending with the Nativity by Christmas Day.

Viewers can stay in their car and listen to a short message by tuning their radio to 87.9, or are welcome to sit on the bench and read the message from the guide provided. The display is outdoors and open at all times. This event is free.

Calvary Lutheran Church is at 950 Bradley St. NE, Concord.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion

McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, will have Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion services at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.

Each service features special music. Christmas Pokes will also be distributed at the end of the services.

After the 11 p.m. service, everyone will have the opportunity to “ring in” Christmas with a fire department bell at midnight.

Feeding Kannapolis Hunger

Second Presbyterian Church partners with Feeding Kannapolis Hunger to provide eggs, bread, coffee and in-season fresh fruits and vegetables to neighbors who drive through the church’s parking lot at 1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. The distribution begins promptly at 9:30 a.m. and lasts as long as food is available.

No applications or paperwork is required to receive food. The church has been richly blessed by local farmers to help assist about 175 families every other week during this year.

The next event is Saturday, Dec. 24.

Harmony Christmas Eve service

On Saturday, Dec. 24, Harmony United Methodist Church is having an in-house Communion service in the sanctuary at 6 p.m.

The sermon will be “What Is Your Gift?” and is based on Matthew 2:1-2; Isaiah 60:3, 6; Psalm 72:10-11; and Matthew 2:3-12. The public is welcome to join the Communion service.

The church will not have a service Sunday, Dec. 25.

The service is live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch, and all who are unable to join the congregation in person to worship are welcome online.

The church is at 101 White St. NW, Concord.