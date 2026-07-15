Popular Spotlight MAKING DISCIPLES LETTER Making disciples letter: For the Lord Himself shall descend from heaven By Al Stanford Jul 15, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Al Stanford Believers will be caught up to meet the Lord in the air.kAmq@C?\282:? 36=:6G6CD 2C6 8@:?8 E@ 36 AC6D6?E H:E9 E96 {@C5 y6DFD 2E E96 G6CJ >@>6?E E92E H6 2C6 42F89E FA E@ >66E E96 {@C5 :? E96 2:C]k^Amk9am%96 #2AEFC6k^9amkAmv@5’D E2<:?8 E96 49FC49 @FE @7 E96 H@C=5 :?DE2?E2?6@FD=J] %9:D D4C:AEFC6 :D E96 >2:? 3:3=:42= A2DD286 7@C E96 C2AEFC6 @7 E96 49FC49]k^Amk9am` %96DD2=@?:2?D ci`e\`f[ zy'k^9am kAmu@C E96 {@C5 9:>D6=7 D92== 56D46?5 7C@> 962G6? H:E9 2 D9@FE[ H:E9 E96 G@:46 @7 E96 2C492?86=[ 2?5 H:E9 E96 ECF>A @7 v@5i 2?5 E96 5625 :? r9C:DE D92== C:D6 7:CDEi %96? H6 H9:49 2C6 2=:G6 2?5 C6>2:? D92== 36 42F89E FA E@86E96C H:E9 E96> :? E96 4=@F5D[ E@ >66E E96 {@C5 :? 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Cabarrus Calendar Mitch McConnell's health absence a mystery with Senate poised to return Progress continues on Concord Parks & Rec Bond projects Kannapolis' Eddie Smith elected to state post k9ams@ H6 C62==J[ C62==J[ <?@H w:>nk^9amkAmx 36=:6G6 E92E E96C6 :D ?@E 2 BF6DE:@? @C DF3;64E :? E96 6?E:C6 q:3=6[ E92E :D >@C6 :>A@CE2?E] s@ H6 <?@H w:>nk^Am k9ampC6 H6 F?DFC6nk^9amkAmp?5 2C6 H6 F?DFC6 :7 H6 2C6 D2G65n %92E :D 2 G6CJ A6CD@?2= >2EE6C 36EH66? 2 A6CD@? 2?5 E96 {@C5]k^Am k9ampD< D@>6 G6CJ D:>A=6 BF6DE:@?Dk^9amkAms@6D 2 A6CD@? 92G6 2 A6CD@?2= q:3=6n s@6D 2 A6CD@? 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