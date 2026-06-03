Popular Spotlight MAKING DISCIPLES LETTER Making disciples letter: The king did not give God the glory, and he was eaten by worms By Al Stanford Jun 3, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save By Al Stanford The people said it is the voice of a god.kAm~? 2? 2AA@:?E65 52J[ E96 vC62E z:?8 w6C@5 5C6DD65 9:>D6=7 :? C@J2= 4=@E9:?8[ D2E @? 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