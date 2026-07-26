Popular Spotlight RUFFIN ON RELIGION Mike Ruffin: What was Paul’s 'thorn in the flesh'? The Rev. Mike Ruffin Jul 26, 2026 6 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “Therefore, in order to keep me from becoming conceited, I was given a thorn in my flesh, a messenger of Satan, to torment me.” (II Corinthians 12:7)kAm*@F 42?’E 96=A 3FE H@?56C H92E !2F=’D “E9@C? :? 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